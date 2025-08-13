Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
9h

Huge fan of dandelion. Have a freezer full of it, and since we don't use chemicals in our yard, it's all organic. Hubby loves dandelion greens with lemon. I drink the tea. Great post today. Thanks for being a heroine to your animals. ❤️💕💋

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
Blaze Nathan's avatar
Blaze Nathan
7h

Great stack ... Dandelion Leaf and Roots are wonderful healing agents. I recently ordered some Dandy Blend (after my daughter raved about it), which is a mixture of Dandelion Root, barley, rye & chickory extracts in an instant beveerage ... either hot or cold ... zero caffeine. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000SMN0DO/ref=ox_sc_saved_image_1?smid=A3LUMMU407RN4C

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture