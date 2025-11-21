Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Blaze Nathan's avatar
Blaze Nathan
20h

Another IQ test for the Normies. Who will line up for jabs this time? Far less, I imagine. But there is no cure for stupidity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Edmond Paré's avatar
Edmond Paré
1d

Here's the link to Sasha Latypova explaining the DARPA engineered Covid-19 bioweapon jabs to RFK, Jr., three years ago:

MILITARIZED HEALTHCARE: RFK Jr. Interviews Sasha Latypova

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gb1fEeM5qT4J

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture