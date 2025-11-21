DARPA’s Secret 60-Day Pandemic Pipeline: FOIA Documents Reveal U.S. Military Program to Synthesize Viruses From Digital Sequences and Mass-Produce mRNA Countermeasures
and ---- The same architects of the last plandemic are priming the world for the next one - telling us it is imminent...
Jon is a great follow, btw…
Here they come…Hulscher is a great follow too…
Albert Bourla, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, Peter Hotez, Peter Marks, Ashish Jha, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus ALL declare — with absolute certainty — that another pandemic is imminent.
The same architects of the last plandemic are priming the world for the next one — the inevitable consequence of a world that never held them accountable.
https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1991257902166978635?s=20
and remember the ticks - meat allergies - looks like chiggers will kill you too…
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-15309551/jetblue-pilot-father-burger-brian-waitzel.html
Just thought we should know…
Another IQ test for the Normies. Who will line up for jabs this time? Far less, I imagine. But there is no cure for stupidity.
Here's the link to Sasha Latypova explaining the DARPA engineered Covid-19 bioweapon jabs to RFK, Jr., three years ago:
MILITARIZED HEALTHCARE: RFK Jr. Interviews Sasha Latypova
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gb1fEeM5qT4J