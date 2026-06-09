Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
6d

This is the document David Grusch mentioned today and said it would be useful to look at pages 16-25.

https://documents.theblackvault.com/documents/ufos/australia/A13693_3092-2-000_30030606.pdf

Reply
Share
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
7d

Dark Journalist says Grusch is CIA and diversionary...and that they won't give us the real stuff. He says Anna Paulina Luna tried to have hearings on this and no one would show up, just ghosted her. So sick of being treated like children by our govt around this whole topic!

Reply
Share
5 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Stonebrooke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture