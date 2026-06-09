The most important demand, IMO, is protection for whistleblowers…but this should be an interesting and well-timed event…

David Grusch is stepping back into the center of the UFO fight on June 9, and according to James Fox, “what he’s preparing to reveal is “jaw-dropping.”

David Grusch to make an historic direct plea to President Trump in a call for the truth about UFO's & Non Human Intelligence…





Fox says major news outlets have committed to attend a press conference with Leslie Kean, members of Congress, and Grusch himself, aimed at pushing disclosure legislation, pressuring the President toward action, and demanding the release of what they’re calling groundbreaking, conclusive UFO files.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀

• David Grusch – Former Pentagon and Air Force intelligence officer and UAP whistleblower

• Rep.

@realannapaulina

(Anna Paulina Luna)

• Rep.

@RepTimBurchett

(Tim Burchett)

• Rep. Eric Burlison

• Rep. Jared Moskowitz

• Hosted by investigative journalist Leslie Kean and documentary filmmaker James Fox



Additional whistleblowers and UAP Caucus members are expected.



𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲

•

@NewsNation

– Primary news coverage expected on their website, app, and YouTube channel.

•

@PodcastUFO

– Live simulcast with commentary and post-event analysis hosted by Martin Willis and Krys Devine, starting approximately 12:45 PM EDT.

Available on the Podcast UFO YouTube channel, Facebook, and X. Direct page: https://podcastufo.com/live-david-grusch-capitol-press-conference-commentary-analysis/

• Possible additional coverage on C-SPAN and other networks.



This press conference builds directly on recent developments, including Rep. anna Paulina’s confirmation that she has reviewed more than 40 additional UAP videos slated for declassification in the coming weeks, and ongoing public discussion about the pace and scope of future releases.

On the steps of the U.S. Capitol, an unprecedented coalition of senior government officials, members of Congress, journalists, filmmakers, and civilian advocates will issue a direct call to action on behalf of the American people.



It represents the next phase in the bipartisan push for greater government transparency on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.



Today could end up being just another press conference.



Or it could be remembered as the day the conversation shifted from "what do they know?" to "when will the public get to see what WE know?"

David Grusch (in a statement ahead of the June 9 event)



“President Trump now has an historic opportunity; this press conference is about moving from testimony to action. Let the American people judge the facts for themselves.”









There will be a demand for the disclosure of real UFO cases to the public.

Reality cannot be classified!!

Onward!