Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
7h

For whatever it's worth, My gut told Me He did not kill Himself. He either was "assisted," or the character was "killed" and the actor left the stage. Not sure which.

Thanks for some detail on what He was like "backstage."

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Effra's avatar
Effra
7h

I suspect that David took his long-promised, assigned place in The Bunkers(tm), rather than dying.

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