I met David on the UFO Conference circuit years ago when we were both speakers at several of those events. To be honest, I thought he was, let’s see, how do I say this delicately…aw, screw it, a con man.



There’s a lot I could say about his extreme grifting, but he’s dead now, so I won’t expose all, but for me it is good to know that no more elderly women will be seduced by his flirtatious crap and endless bullsh!t scams and rush to turn over their social security checks to him for his devious “ground-breaking” vanity “projects.” He thought that no one else was around, and was caught back stage at an event laughing with Corey Goode, his partner in grift, about it - mocking the “stupid old women who couldn’t wait to give us their money.”

He and his friend and partner for years, Corey Goode, who was even more delusional and devious, were running so many cocaine-inspired scams it was hard to keep up.

I don’t think David is one of the UFO scientists and researchers that are now being targeted and killed…I think we are up to number 11 now, and he wasn’t really much of a threat to disclosure, IMO. He was, after all, channeling the Archangel Michael - and he claims he was the reincarnation of Edgar Cayce. Harmless enough. He wanted so much to be the spiritual guru for the UFO movement, and the world, but it’s possible that he was just irritating enough to the dark forces for them to test their ever-evolving neuroweapon mind-control tech on.



Just keeping it real, and for the record, people can say anything they want about me when I’m dead…or while I’m alive, for that matter, since I never give a rat’s what people say about me - ever…



But Wilcock had his moments, as in the video below…although I doubt that BB found Wilcock to be a threat.

Wilcock was who he was, and it IS a shame that this happened to him…none of us should ever be manipulated and mind-controlled and eliminated by these hideous weapons of mind destruction.



May he RIP.

I did choose a good pic of him though, no?

okay then…only David could prove it…enough said…

Diva…over and out…