Just a few drops on the data centers…

5 million gallons a day - for just ONE AI center...

our land becomes hostile and uninhabitable...

Massimo

@Rainmaker1973

A massive new hyperscale data center project called Stratos is planned for Box Elder County, Utah. If built, it would demand up to 9 gigawatts of electricity, more than twice the total power consumption of the entire state.



But the real shock comes from the waste heat. According to Utah State University physics professor Robert Davies, the facility would generate an additional 7 to 8 gigawatts of heat, creating a total thermal output of roughly 16 gigawatts concentrated in one location.



That energy release, Davies calculated, is comparable to detonating 23 atomic bombs per day in Hansel Valley, a high desert basin near the shrinking Great Salt Lake that naturally traps heat like a bowl. The project’s energy footprint would also be roughly equal to that of 40,000 Walmart Supercenters.



Local temperatures could rise by about 5°F (2.8°C) during the day and a staggering 28°F (15.6°C) at night. Ecologists warn that such dramatic warming would stress an already fragile ecosystem, worsen toxic dust from the drying lakebed, and disrupt plants, wildlife, and water resources.



As the backbone of artificial intelligence, data centers are essential for every AI query, image, and training run. The Stratos project now raises a critical question: Can the massive infrastructure behind AI expand without permanently transforming, and overheating, the communities and landscapes where it’s built?



[”‘So much worse than I even thought’: Utah’s ‘hyperscale’ data center could create massive heat island near Great Salt Lake.” The Salt Lake Tribune]

Kevin O'Leary's crew greenlit this 9GW gas beast on 40k acres, dumping 16B gallons of water while Great Salt Lake crumbles to arsenic dust, 23 nukes of heat daily, terraforming Utah for the AI surveillance grid as locals bake.

Mind Numbing buzz.

Sanders and AOC introduced a bill to pause ALL AI data center construction. 300+ local bills filed. Half of planned 2026 data centers facing delays or cancellation.

The latest is that Google and Space-X are discussing the possibility of putting data centers in space…Drops has a suggestion of where they can put them…



But hey, think of all the janitorial jobs they will provide…





Onward…