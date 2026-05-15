Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad's avatar
Brad
3d

As someone suggested these centers should be properly named "surveillance centers". Wonder how China does it? At far less cost with greater benefit, used for greater productivity rather than being used chat bots, AI slop etc.. Low cost shipping container nuclear? Anyway the AI bubble will burst and that is when the next big print of say $7-10 trillion will take place to bail all the investors out and kick the debt can down the road a few yards. This end phase of the debt cycle is a very complicated interwoven hot mess of risk, derivatives and counterparties. If interested a fellow by the name of Simon Dixon has it all down, with the receipts, on how this end game plays out and the transition to the next multi polar set up. Just know the wealth transfer is always up, as was the case with the covid op, with the destruction of the middle class and the poor becoming poorer in this "K" shaped economy this time around the mulberry bush.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
3d

UGH. They are building one near us and we already have a chronic water shortage so it's a real threat. Thanks for highlighting.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Stonebrooke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture