Full Disclosure — I have not seen the film, but I’ve seen a few videos “about” the film…

Is Spielberg’s Disclosure Day a late-stage piece of triggering propaganda about aliens, media, religion, and who we are supposed to trust?

The media? The aliens…?

Not to mention the mind control references and the satanic symbolism of the film.

Supposedly there’s a weird scene where older beings (aliens) abduct children and do “something” diabolical to them. The children are left deeply traumatized. Then, years later, as adults, they meet their abductor again. And they almost thank him for it. It’s incredibly unsettling. WTF, Steven? Well, actually we know exactly what you’re getting at.

Revelation of the Method.



Spielberg is trying to gaslight us into accepting trauma-based mind control. They are also trying to say "Mk Ultra" type of trauma and brainwash is actually a good thing and that the aliens (abductors) are way more empathetic than humans.

Imagine kidnapping, mutilating, coercing, and manipulating, sexually assaulting children/people and then saying it's all about empathy. It's not empathy. It's the Schpiel normalizing pathological pedo predation.

Let’s get this straight: the aliens are enlightened creatures who are all about empathy and their trademark technology is the ability to traumatize and possess people and override freewill?

Nothing screams empathy like abducting and traumatizing children…

The alien predators present as animals and kidnap the girl using Disney imagery (MK Ultra fukkery) to manipulate her, Spielberg's dark stories with children check out. He has tried to make child abduction and trauma somehow benevolent.



”Schpielberg” should stop making movies and get down on his hands and knees and beg for forgiveness…right after he tells us what happened to Heather O’Rourke…

I want full “disclosure” on what happens to those poor kids on Spielberg's film sets.

And isn’t it telling that Spielberg commented this movie will shake the faith of many Christians…but evidently not Jews or Muslims.



schpiel

noun

A lengthy or extravagant speech or argument usually intended to persuade. A lengthy and extravagant speech or argument usually intended to persuade. A fast excuse or sales pitch.

Spielberg makes another garbage propaganda movie…



We demand better Psyops…



Let’s go off the chain and down the rabbit hole for a minute…

This is Heather O’ Rourke.

The Director of Poltergeist, Steven Spielberg, approached her and her Mother in a shopping mall as he was ‘mesmerised’ by her beauty and wanted her to appear in the film. She delivered the ‘iconic line’: “They’re here”

She initially failed the screen test because she kept laughing her way through the audition, even when she was supposed to be afraid. Steven Spielberg thought she was too young to take the part seriously, but he recognized something special in her, so he asked her to come back for another audition, and this time, he asked her to bring a scary storybook with her. He also asked her to scream, so she screamed and screamed until she started crying. This audition got her cast as Carol Anne.

Some very wicked things happened to Heather over the next six years…

Spielberg was said to be very possessive and ‘protective’ of her on the set spending significant time with here outside of filming as well. She died of major ruptures to her intestines that some have speculated were caused by being raped on a regular basis by adults.

In the movie Poltergeist, there’s a poster for the 1988 Superbowl XXII in the kids’ room, which is strange because the movie came out in 1982. Six years later, on the day of that #Superbowl, actress Heather O’Rourke (Carol Anne) fell ill. The next morning, she collapsed, suffered cardiac arrest (caused by septic shock due to intestinal stenosis), and died later that day at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California. The location of Super Bowl XXII? San Diego, California.

And remember this guy?

Her tortured face says it all…



Not you too, Johnny?





What does Drew know?

It is virtually impossible for me to see anything that comes out of Hollywood without seeing it all through the lens of the blood cult…

Heather delivered the ‘iconic line’: “They’re here.”



You were right, Heather, not only here, but they are everywhere…and they are truly “alien” to anyone who has an ounce of empathy…

expose, expose, expose them all…never forgive…never forget…

Diva…over and out…