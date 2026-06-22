Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
2d

The email I got from Substack obscured the revelation of the method section, it's whited out. I won't go see anything Spielberg makes after hearing about Heather back in the day. Monster!

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2 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
Bhavana Lymworth's avatar
Bhavana Lymworth
2d

What the hell else would have happened to rupture her intestines? And her face when she is older...oh my god. I wonder what happened to her mother...

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