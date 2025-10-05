I was going down this rabbit hole from the start…I never bought Erika’s phony performance…and I have many such drafts on her, but the dog sitting Op was too intense to do anything else for the past week…will stack something about the amazing dog sitting week soon…it was freaking wild.

I have some old injuries that all came back and I’m having some nasty back problems…it was a physically challenging week…so I can’t sit for long at the computer right now…ouch, ouch and ouch…but I’m anxious to share the experience! And there’s so much other news I would love to rant about…soon, I hope.



But in the meantime…here’s some info that I’ve been checking out for the past weeks, and thanks to Sean at PV for diving in even deeper while I was in a dog-love mosh pit madness with the furkids…



Some people think People’s Voice doesn’t always bring enough receipts, but I seem to track with their info quite often, and I post the vids when I feel that the receipts are plentiful…so…check this out if you like, and maybe it will relieve some people who are still grieving over the Charlie Op, at least those who are still feeling sorry for poor Erika…



And I do feel sorry for her to an extent…the dark empath that I am, feels some empathy for all of the monsters assaulting us…many of them, too, were abused, tormented, groomed and brainwashed to become as hideously evil as they are…and it was my feeling from the start that Erika was absolutely groomed to be an asset…



If your daughter is a 10 - she’s a CIA/Mossad asset…you can quote the Diva on that…



Drops thinks that if you’re going to feel empathy for Erika - let’s at least feel it for the right reason?

https://rumble.com/v6ztt7o-leaked-govt-files-expose-erika-kirks-links-to-vip-child-trafficking-ring.html?e9s=src_v1_eh_cs&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The%20People%27s%20Voice

More to come…sending good vibes to all my savvy scribes…thanks for visiting the best and most twisted asylum on substack! If I may say so myself?

💋