This is so evil…so heartbreaking…It is the Poisoning and Destruction of all biological life…

Deer across the United States are turning up with large, tumor-like growths dangling from their bodies. Wildlife officials say it’s a viral condition known as deer cutaneous fibroma—or “deer warts”—and it’s spreading fast this summer. The virus is carried by mosquitoes and ticks, which transfer infected blood from one deer to another.

That was the official story from the virus pushers…we know better…

So…what is this? So many possibilities…

There are so many more ways to sicken and kill us all. Zoetis, a subsidiary of Pfizer…Zuckerberg and his wife injected wild animals with mRNA over the past 3 years, actually…no one said a word…



Dr. Ardis:



Livestock has also begun to receive mRNA injections. In 2021 Zoetis donated over 11K doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine to be used on over 100 species of mammals across more than 70 zoos…

Pet vaxxes are contaminated too…never get another vax for your pets…ever…and none of their flea and tick products either…DE and Neem is all you need to protect them from fleas and ticks…

Zuck and his weird wife have actually been vaxing the deer and elk populations in the US for the last 3 years. They sure kept it quiet…



As I mentioned, Zuckerberg was in league - he was so thrilled to help Gates destroy all biological life on Earth…I saw this devastating horror show coming…I am so livid…



They say that it does not cross species…but we know all about shedding. It is what they are banking on. The new flea vax for pets is transmissible and deadly…

More horrors to come, because there will likely be other illnesses spread from lab mosquitos too, brought to you by Bill Gates, who will make sure that you cannot eat wild game. Only his cancer-producing lab grown meat. He released billions of mosquitoes in FL and Texas over the past three years…experimenting and perfecting his poisons with each release…and who knows what they’ve been adding to the chemtrails and drone spraying…we know how hideous those new exotic, chimeric pathogens found in the chemtrails are…

And, one of the first things communists do when they take over is that they go after the food supply. The ultimate control mechanism. More people have died from government forced famine than all wars combined…and if you poison and infect the natural wild food supply (deer, rabbit, fish) and the soil, so that only proprietary seeds will grow, you control the food supply that off-grid/resistance type people would need to live…



At one point it was just the rabbits? They (Fauci and his ghoulz) must have gain of functioned these pathogens…I wonder what U.S. lab this disease was invented in? Like always, I’m sure it’s a total mystery…



Remember when they genetically engineered the tick to cause Lyme disease…? We know what is causing all these diseases and allergies. An allergy from the Lonestar tick, makes people allergic to meat…they’ve even gleefully bragged about it…

Bio engineered ticks: The Bill Hates funded program. They made ticks into bioweapons by altering their genetic sequence…

Ticks are officially bioweapons now…

and…Remember the Univ of Michigan Chinese biologists arrested with BioAg agents?



They are coming for us from every direction…and if any of this is fungal are we done here?

And they have 20 vaxxes for the fish…

Fish farm in Spain where they vaccinate 20,000 fish a day and then again 20 days later…

and the chicks…



we are hungry all right…

starving for x-treme justice…





