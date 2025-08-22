Diva Drops

WildernessofZin
7m

Your right . Trey are trying to remove all food resources to those who opt out of the system .

Liz G
2m

It's time, people. Way past time. If we don't act now, they will weaken enough of us that the ones who have avoided their attacks up til now, won't be able to fight them and the dumbasses who still believe the lies they've been fed. Any suggestions? Because the reckoning is here.

