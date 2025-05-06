Diva Drops

Pasheen Stonebrooke
4h

The two biggest criminal cases going on right now:

Luigi Mangione

P. Diddy.

Did you know their attorneys are actually married?

Mangione: Karen Friedman Agnifilo

Diddy: Mark Agnifilo.

Isn’t that interesting? HMMMM....

Pasheen Stonebrooke
3h

James Comey's daughter Maurene Comey, is the head prosecutors on the trial - let’s see…. She’s already prosecuted some of the worst pedophiles in history... Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and someone else I can’t remember but all I do know is not one monster got the death penalty not one monster even got life in prison for raping, sex trafficking, torturing and murdering children...

NOT ONE GOT A HARSH PENALTY!!! OK...Epstein? - but he may not be dead...he might be on a island beach somewhere...

So is this a sham? Are they all in on it?

Diddy didn't take the 20 year plea deal - does he know that he will NOT get life nor will he get the death penalty? Probably...

