The list is making the rounds as the Prosecution team put all these names on the list for potential jurors to see if they were familiar with the listed Celebrities…

Hollywood is about to burn…

The list is just the kindling…

What’s coming will torch the illusion...

This isn’t just Hollywood on fire; it’s the veil disintegrating…

They ran the “series” too long…

Now the credits are rolling…

Diddy rejected the plea deal which he did not take…

Some live coverage outside the courtroom…



What to know about the Diddy Trial - he’s Facing Federal charges “including”: Racketeering Conspiracy Sex Trafficking Transportation to Engage in Prostitution We all know that is just the beginning. Cassie Ventura is expected to testify as one of the prosecution’s main witnesses, as well as potentially some high profile witnesses. Diddy faces up to life in prison.

The elite's private playground is finally getting the spotlight it deserves. These 'freak off' gatherings have long served as both entertainment and leverage in Hollywood's power structure - where careers are made or destroyed based on man-card participation and silence…

What say you, Kamala? I hope you are NEVER “unburdened by what has been…”

Also on the P Diddy list......

Barack Obama (Former U.S. President) Michelle Obama (Former First Lady) AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. Congresswoman) Kamala D. Harris (U.S. Vice President) Cory Booker (U.S. Senator) Bill Clinton (Former U.S. President) Hillary Clinton (Former U.S. Secretary of State) Stacey Abrams (Political Leader) Maxine Waters (U.S. Congresswoman) Rahm Emanuel (Former Mayor of Chicago) Michael Bloomberg (Former Mayor of New York City) John Kerry (Former U.S. Secretary of State)

And, A WARNING:

Some of my scribes were offended by my mad motivation videos - but in the midst of a worldwide genocide - personally, I need copious amounts of well-placed expletives just to get through these hideous days of angst as we watch the death march rage on…profanity is absolutely called for in my world. IMO, it is a much needed coping mechanism - it cools my rage - grief - rage - grief rinse and repeat cycle, but for the sensitive-to-profanity types - just don't watch this mad motivational video below…I will continue to cuss my way through this horror show all that I want to - and I'll try to remember to give a warning to those who are much more reverent than I am, so here's a warning on this last one…

And in case there was still any doubt, here’s a newsflash, I’m definitely not for everyone…





a lot of names missing from previous lists…Clive Davis sticks out to me, but we’ll watch this shake out - we’ll know soon enough if there will be prosecutions…

DIDDY Prosecutor says CELEBRITIES, POLITICIANS, Corporations, Banks and other HIGH PROFILE PEOPLE will be indicted if they PARTICIPATED or Watched, or Assisted in the rape, child sexual abuse or drug dealing associated with DIDDY. What say you, Kamala?

Guess who is going after P. Diddy? The Southern District of New York. Guess what their conviction rate is? 95%. Guess how many witnesses it takes to put someone behind bars for human trafficking? One. Guess who will be a possible star witness to do so? Cassy. Guess how many cameras were in P. Diddy home? 250. Now do you see why they are now just getting around to these indictments? The news media has been informed of a high profile arrest that is imminent. Do you all think P. Diddy will go down by himself? No. He has made it clear he is willing to give up names to reduce his charges. Who will these other possible high profile names who can be implicated? The Royals Clive Davis Jay-Z Beyonce Russell Brand Pastor TD Jakes LeBron James Leonardo DiCaprio Usher Cuba Gooding Jr. Naomi Cambell Etc. We are about to see some fireworks.

The prosecution team led being led by (5) five women. Five female Prosecutors.

Look out! Maybe?

Maurene Comey & five other "White Women" will be on the Prosecution Team against P Diddy. Maurene Comey is the daughter of James Comey, former FBI Director & is reputed to be "very experienced" in sex trafficking cases.

I don't know about you, but I believe RACE will be used to set up the jury; Comey's team will NOT win & Sean "Diddy" Combs will walk out of that courtroom a free man. Why else would the prosecution team basically prejudice their efforts by not including a person of color on the team? Your thoughts?

this trial will be huge…

I STILL HOLD OUT HOPE THAT WE WILL FINALLY BRING ALL OF THESE MONSTROUS GHOULZ DOWN…

Justice for the innocents - we DEMAND it!

