So many are feeling utterly betrayed by Trump and this dinner with the monstrous tech tyrants - the legion of evil. We've been more than punked - more like screwed hard, and not in that fun way...and Gates at the WH twice this week? With no transparency? I guess we won't be arresting Gates anytime soon...



More self-replicating and shedding mRNA vaxxes, food poisoning, fake meat and chemtrails forever…



I'm at a loss for words...well, maybe I can find a few more?

RFKJ is grilled on the Hill the same day Trump is entertaining Gates on more Big Pharma cures…

And earlier this week, in a clandestine meeting with Gates…GATES SAYS: “The President and I are talking about taking American innovation to the next level to cure, and even eradicate, some diseases”



We now know that he listened to Gates and bought it all…

https://x.com/RenzTom/status/1963768147795963981

So on the same day they send Kennedy to Congress for the distraction theater, Trump is hosting some of the most diabolical people on the planet…and repeating their words…this was a terrifying statement, which indicated that Gates has now convinced Trump about the absolute need for endless so-called vaccines.



AND ADDING MORE TRAUMA TO THE MOVIE…



President Trump pushes back on Florida removing all vaccine mandates, including for school children. He says some vaccines are a must.

Trump states:

"I think we have to be careful. You have some vaccines that are so amazing. The Polio vaccine I think is amazing. A lot of people think that COVID [vax] is amazing. You know, there are many people that believe strongly in that."

"But you have some vaccines that are so incredible. And I think you have to be very careful when you say that some people don't have to be vaccinated. It's a very tough position."

"Initially, I heard about it yesterday. And it's a tough stance. You have vaccines that work. Just pure and simple, they work. They're not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used otherwise some people are going to catch it and they endanger other people. And when you don't have controversy at all, people should take it."

https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/1964084178720608711

WTF is going on...?

Are we living in multiple and overlapping nightmarish simulations here?



And I don't know about you, but I don't want to hear that he is "keeping his enemies closer." Or about 5D fukking chess...I'm livid...it's such a huge middle finger to us all...



He couldn't have assembled a more diabolical group of ghoulz...he might as well have invited Fauci, Klaus, Harari, Soros, Tedros...and Satan himself to this dinner...



I can't help but wonder if maybe Gates has some serious dirt on him...or is he under serious threat...?

We made the mistake of not holding his feet to the fire. thinking that surely he would get it and come around on the dangers of the vax. Many were making excuses…”he was duped.” “He just didn’t know he was being lied to.”



And Trump's SM statement about questioning the vaxxes/Op Warp Speed was just a pathetic attempt to get ahead of the outrage that is hitting critical mass - giving himself plausible deniability...



My nano contaminated blood is boiling…

Here’s the best clip from the dinner with demons…



https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1963792114577223938

and just a reminder

And since Gates mentioned polio…where the polio vax destroyed so many lives maiming and paralyzing so many unwitting victims…I wonder if PDJT is aware that 2 doctors testified in 1951 that it was caused by industrial poisons? But, hey, any excuse to roll out more depop vaxxes…



Gates banked on most of us having no clue about the polio Op…

Let’s consider a bit of a decode on this terrifying statement by Trump…



It’s obvious to me that he is not playing 5D chess….he is flattered by Gates and the all the tech monsters are stroking his you-know-what. Appeal to his massive ego and he’ll believe anything you say. Just the fact that he mentioned polio is indication that he bought everything that Gates told him…hook. line. and sinker…



Trump said: “The Polio vaccine I think is amazing.”



We know where he heard that…and believed it…ignorance on steroids…?



Gates said that Operation Warp Speed was amazing and said something to the effect that it could be applied to all future vaccines…

Trump says: “I think you have to be very careful when you say that some people don't have to be vaccinated. It's a very tough position."

"Initially, I heard about it yesterday.”



I guess since Trump just heard about it yesterday (from Gates, about polio and how amazing the covid vax and Op Warp Speed was) that it is too late to ever get him up to speed on any of this…if he even cares, TBH. Shocking that he is parroting Gates in a presser…on vaccines. Truly Terrifying.



He is NOT just keeping his enemies closer…he is clueless and thrilled to have his ego massaged. While we are ducking and diving, researching madly, trying to pill our clueless so-called leaders to get them up to speed…grieving the deaths of our loved ones and the fate of humanity, caring for our vax-injured friends, jumping through hoops to protect our families from hospital murder, dodging deadly vaxxes for our pets, and begging for mercy, trying desperately to pill anyone who will listen, and searching madly for antidotes to the massive poisoning of humanity, Trump is getting his ego stroked - getting endless props from the depop ghoulz and salivating over his new cancer pharma investments in his portfolio, as are the rest of the murderous ghoulz…they know they have Trump by the balls…flatter him and he will enthusiastically do all of their bidding…he’ll even parrot their lies… the very next day…



The parasites who have always ruled, will always rule…and they all want us sick, suffering or dead…and those in power who might not want us dead (necessarily) really don’t care one way or the other…as long as their crypto and investments are soaring.

So, I’m posting this again…with my impressions above…very telling as to where we stand…which is at the edge of the cliff without parachutes…

Let’s read it one more time, just so we know the treacherous road ahead…

BREAKING: President Trump pushes back on Florida removing all vaccine mandates, including for school children. He says some vaccines are a must.

"I think we have to be careful. You have some vaccines that are so amazing. The Polio vaccine I think is amazing. A lot of people think that COVID [vax] is amazing. You know, there are many people that believe strongly in that."

"But you have some vaccines that are so incredible. And I think you have to be very careful when you say that some people don't have to be vaccinated. It's a very tough position."

"Initially, I heard about it yesterday. And it's a tough stance. You have vaccines that work. Just pure and simple, they work. They're not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used otherwise some people are going to catch it and they endanger other people. And when you don't have controversy at all, people should take it."

https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/1964084178720608711

At best…Trump has no clue…and can only parrot tallking points from the enemiess of humanity…

https://x.com/jereveveille/status/1964138461570453787

Since Gates was driving it - filling Trump’s head with it…Let’s look at Polio - it is still around. It's just been renamed…

Aaron Siri

@AaronSiriSG

IPOL (sold by Sanofi) is the only polio vaccine used in the U.S. for over two decades. It is injected into babies at 2, 4, and 6 months. IPOL was licensed in 1990 for babies based on trials with no placebo control & 3 days of safety review after injection. Sanofi reports that, “Although no causal relationship has been established, deaths have occurred in temporal association after vaccination of infants with IPV.” IPOL is a different product than the polio vaccine developed by Jonas Salk in the 1950s (and ceased being used in the U.S. in the 1960s). Unlike Salk’s vaccine, “IPOL is grown in vero cells, a continuous line of monkey kidney cells cultivated on microcarriers,” with a different “culture technique,” different “purification, concentration, and standardization,” and contains 40, 8 and 32 versus Salk’s 20, 2 and 4 D antigen units of PV types 1, 2, and 3. Hence, the trials of Salk’s vaccine from the early 1950s were not relied upon to license IPOL. OPV, a different type of polio vaccine, is no longer used in the United States because it can cause paralysis. Sources: http://fda.gov/media/75695/do

(See “Description” section and “Adverse Reactions” section of IPOL package insert); http://cdc.gov/vaccines/sched… (childhood vaccine schedule)

You don’t have to be an rocket scientist to know that injecting children with 70+ doses of toxic substances from birth to age 18 is harmful. All by design…A sick population is a CASH COW for the Medical Cartel and Big Pharma whores…forever…and for decades and decades to come…

https://x.com/ToniLynnWinter2/status/1964094225437303164

So…message to DJT from Diva Drops:



With all due respect - actually, let me rephrase that, with absolutely no respect for your opinions on vaccines, or your abysmal lack of knowledge on the subject, you might want to sit this one out.

So, in Trump’s world and in his woefully uninformed and simple mind, Gates is the authority on health…the guy who thinks vaccines are going right into the veins…veins? No, Bill, the jabs do not enter the freaking veins…FFS But, Gates knows EVERYTHING about vaccines…

https://x.com/tne014/status/1963799884265673203

The depop agenda moves forward at Warp Speed…there will be no stopping it…

Maybe it’s a shame that DeSantis was not elected as President. He is obviously listening to his wise Surgeon General, who is actually listening to medical freedom warriors like Joseph Sansone, who has been tireless in fighting on this battlefield and relentlessly informing those who will listen. Ladapo listened.

Rappoport writes:



So DeSantis and his tough Surgeon General, Joe Ladapo, just announced they’re going to end ALL vaccine mandates for children and adults.

BANG.

Now they need to make one more move:

Create Florida as the first medical freedom state.

Meaning?

Adults are free to pursue any strategy to improve their own health.

This is done in the context of contracts between “practitioner” and “patient.” But the practitioner doesn’t need a license of any kind. He can be anybody.

The two consenting adults decide on their own protocol.

The state isn’t involved, and isn’t legally liable for the results.

People are on their own.

Because this is America.

Five minutes after instituting this new system, Florida will undergo an economic boom that’ll blow people’s minds from coast to coast.

All sorts of alt. practitioners will move to Florida. So will people who’ve been seeking alt. treatments.

The medical monopoly in Florida will crash.

Busybodies and meddlers will scream their bloody heads off, and no one will care.

“Two people in Miami are using WATER to treat arthritis!”

Yeah? So what? They agreed. They’re accepting the consequences.

The members of the Florida Medical Board will need emergency oxygen at least once a week.

In about two months, the CDC outpost in Florida will look like a dusty supermarket that went out of business.

Kennedy will travel to the state capitol and announce he’s forming a task force to study the results of the new system.

I wonder if Gates has convinced Trump to throw RFK out yet…of course RFK’s first release on autism is the connection to tylenol…I can’t even…



So infuriating…all of it…

And this is always a good reminder…

How the Rockefeller influenced the world to remove all the natural remedies from practice and from the books, so that they may cash in on the patented pharmaceuticals…

https://x.com/ToniLynnWinter2/status/1964091759207608370





The evil depopulating monster, Bill Gates, is but one - they were all around the table, and that includes Trump, and the billionaire bros will always be welcome at the White House…that is his tribe…including the tech tyrants, who also have no clue what they’re doing, are ready to imprison us all in the AI control grid…remember how excited Trump was when he showed the picture of Zuckerberg’s AI Data Center plans?

I think we all know what that means for us…



They are all busy positioning themselves and investing in the new cancer vaccines, since they have been spiking vaxxes with SV40 for decades…and seriously ramping it up with the Convid vax where it has been identified (another memo Trump never got?) or did he?…that should be a nice payday for them all…their portfolios are bursting now with mega maga profits - and the cancer vax is now a must-invest for the billionaire bros.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist says NOT A SINGLE PERSON should have been injected with the mRNA COVID Gene-Altering “Vaccines” — It Causes Cancer.



A new Italian study shows a 30%- 60% increase in cancer in the vaccinated in a population of 296 015. It’s real data. Statistically significant and very concerning says Dr John Campbell.

All of this will be a YUGE payday for the billionaire bunch. And they will have complete control over our lives - and our health, making and keeping us sick and dependent and gaslit, as they decide which swath of humanity will be eliminated next…and how best to accomplish the next wave of this Death March.



And if anyone is fighting the vax mandates for whatever they unleash next - which will be forthcoming as they roll out more plandemics, frequencies, chemtrails and fear porn - they will simply spray Gates’ aerosolized vaxxes on us in the middle of the night, (remember the drones that we never got a straight answer on?) Remember all of this is tied into and facilitated by the military - and they’ve been “delivering” posons for decades. And they will simply add it to the food or water supply, or chemtrails, with the blessings of this administration just to be sure they’ve got us “covered.” Whatever Gates thinks needs to be done, will be done…whatever Zuck needs for the AI data centers, he will get, whatever Palantir needs for AI targeting and pinpoint slaughterbot surveillance, they will get…Trump is totally jacked and onboard…



I doubt that Trump has any idea that Zuckerberg and his wife spent the past three years (under the radar) mRNA vaxxing over 100 million wild animals…that should be another great vector to eventually unleash many more deadly horrific orchestrated pandemics to destroy all biological life…

all self-replicating and shedding…



Please understand that the last thing I want to do is unload on Trump. He is doing some great things, but this is the hill that we are all dying on…literally.



Of the many ways they are coming for us, this is a major one that we must confront and destroy. Immediately.

We are few in number that even know the dire situation we are in…most people have no idea how truly fukked we are…so we have to call the most deadly monsters out for exposure…and that includes anyone who is going along with this mass extermination event. and even those who are dragging their feet on it.

okay…what else…will the Diva ever STFU?

Maybe save these links for a rainy day, when a few survivors are in those 15 minute cities, when we’ve been utterly defeated and have some time on our hands…although the viewing options in “the cities” will be massively censored and all relevant information will be scrubbed…maybe check them out before then?

Informative links…from Fall of the Cabal for anyone who wants to dive in further…

Part 8 – The Sequel (Part 8) Exposure of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – Bill Gates

https://rumble.com/v17d13z-part-18-the-sequel-part-8-exposure-of-the-bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o

Part 9 – Bill Gates GMO Everything & Corruption of the World Health Organization https://rumble.com/v1rgpgu-the-sequel-to-the-fall-of-the-cabal-part-9-bill-gates-jab-the-chicken-and-e.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o

Part 10 – Bill Gates Buying Shares of Companies of Control & Epstein Connections https://rumble.com/v1rgrgs-the-sequel-to-the-fall-of-the-cabal-part-10-bill-gates-buys-everything-for-.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o

Part 11 – Bill Gates involvement in Polluting Companies & His Philanthropy Fraud https://rumble.com/v1rgth0-the-sequel-to-the-fall-of-the-cabal-part-11-bill-gates-follow-the-money.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o

Part 12 – Bill Gates’ ultimate weapon: Gene Drive Technology & Synthetic Biology https://rumble.com/v1rgx26-the-sequel-to-the-fall-of-the-cabal-part-12-bill-gates-darpa-and-transhuman.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o

Part 13 – Final Exposure of Bill Gates. His Last Evil Schemes in the Lime-Lights https://rumble.com/v1n99bq-the-sequel-to-the-fall-of-the-cabal-part-13.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o

Thank you for the indulging my rage…and this stack might be a mess…but I’ve got no time to do much editing…too busy ducking and stressing?

Finally, the moment you’ve been waiting for…I’m finally at a loss for words…



