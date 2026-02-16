I’m sure that this discovery would have even shocked Ted Gunderson, the OG whistleblower on the chemtrails in the 90’s…this issue was his demise…RIP, friend…



I hate the fact that this reveal seriously ticked me off, and is still making my clotting blood boil. So, Weather Warfare is big business…and the planet and all biological life on Earth is just one big fukking crap table.



Little wonder we will never stop them…



I remember hearing that RFKJ said (off the record) to one of the few trusted podcasters I listen to, who was as ticked off as we are - and he disclosed to the public what RFKJ told him in private - that no one will even dare try to stop the chemtrails or they will be murdered.

Do our depraved so-called leaders know about this gambling grift? Are they invested in disaster capitalism with insider info? Are they gambling with our lives too? Of course they are - you just have to look at their pHARMa stocks in their portfolios to know that they will eagerly sicken and kill us all for profit…and on demand. And of course it’s a win/win for these hideous nihilistic freaks who feed on suffering, blood sacrifice and death…killing is winning…



Add this to the earth-shattering Epstein horror show, the ongoing vax death march, and it is way past time to drag thousands of demons through the streets…for so many reasons…



Will good men rise up in droves? Or will it take the boomer grannies revving up their motorized wheelchairs to get this done? I wonder if an electric wheelchair could actually pull a wood chipper?



I can’t even…

Actual weather modification, like cloud seeding, is smaller at ~$400M yearly. Quite a return on investment, wouln’’t you say?



We should have known, you can legally bet on hurricanes….

Kalshi lets you pick: Category four in Texas? Twelve storms this year? Odds update live. https://kalshi.com/category/climate/hurricanes

Weather Derivatives:

Traded over-the-counter (OTC) or on exchanges like the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), which offers contracts for 24 U.S. cities, 11 in Europe, and locations in Canada, Australia, and Japan.



The CME also provides Hurricane Index contracts based on storm intensity at U.S. landfall.



Contracts include swaps, options, and futures, often structured as payoffs tied to deviations from historical averages.

https://kalshi.com/category/climate/hurricanes



And so much more to look forward to on this front…Israel wants in on this weather warfare gambling grift too…



What else?

What has become obvious to me is that the Epstein Op is still on track and humming along, it’s international/global, in every nation, after all…oh sure, there was a bump in the road, a little jail time - a short pause, some re-grouping - some fake meat thrown to the masses, but Epstein and Maxwell were “extracted” and had to relocate operations - just a bit inconvenient, but they are still alive, and still running the Op… You can “bet” on it!



So, exactly when was Maxwell extracted and “replaced?'“

I do think they could have found a more believable double for Melania’s beloved G…I would call it sloppy and lazy casting, but we have to remember that they don’t give a rat’s a$$ WHAT we know. Regardless of how unimaginably evil they are, there is absolutely nothing we can do about it…

It looks like they’ve rolled out and screen tested a couple of doubles…

Just who the hell is this supposed to be…?



And seriously?



Remember - the overlords at the very top are not human…possessed hybrids, at best…just thought I’d throw that in the mix?



The ancient overlords want their Earthly time-share back…the extreme terraforming and culling should be very obvious by now…

Try not to get as ticked off as I do…all. the. time….we’ve got to stop feeding them…



Diva…over and out…