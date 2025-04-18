This is going to be a hard one to swallow…

The latest alarm on hidden poisons is citric acid…A Ubiquitous Ingredient, Is A Synthetic, Genetically Modified Form Of BLACK MOLD—Did Any Of Your Healers, Influencers, De-Tox Leaders, et. al, Ever Tell You THIS?

Sadly, it’s in a whole lot of things…

And thanks to Celia for this heads up…

Damn. Just when I finally started taking a few supps again…just a reminder that I still recommend NOTHING in terms of supps and detoxes, and never will, but maybe we can check A FEW OF OUR BOTTLES - on the supps that we can’t resist taking - those that we feel we really need? I just checked a bunch of mine, and it is in just about all of them…pretty much in everything.



It’s a fukking mind field…but Drops will do its best to stay on Poison Patrol…



MYCA - Make Yourself Crazy Again

Here’s Celia’s stack on citric acid…the GMO variety…

What did Grok say? What purpose does Citric Acid serve in supplements and what are the safety concerns…



Citric acid in supplements serves multiple purposes, primarily as a functional ingredient rather than a nutrient. Here's a concise overview based on its common uses:

pH Regulator and Stabilizer: Citric acid adjusts the acidity (pH) of supplements, ensuring stability and extending shelf life. It prevents degradation of active ingredients, especially in liquid or effervescent formulations. Flavor Enhancer: It adds a tart or sour taste, improving palatability in chewable tablets, gummies, or powdered supplements, making them more appealing to consumers. Preservative: Its antimicrobial properties help inhibit the growth of bacteria and mold, enhancing the safety and longevity of supplements. Chelating Agent: Citric acid binds to metal ions (e.g., iron, calcium), preventing oxidation and maintaining product quality. This also aids in the absorption of minerals like calcium or magnesium in some formulations. Effervescence: In effervescent tablets or powders, citric acid reacts with sodium bicarbonate to produce carbon dioxide, creating a fizzy effect when dissolved in water, which improves dissolution and user experience. Potential Bioavailability Support: While not its primary role, citric acid may enhance the absorption of certain minerals (e.g., calcium citrate) by forming soluble complexes, though this depends on the specific supplement formulation.

Notes:

Safety: Citric acid is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by the FDA when used in appropriate amounts. It’s naturally found in citrus fruits and is well-tolerated, though excessive intake may cause digestive discomfort or dental enamel erosion in some cases.

Not a Nutrient: Unlike vitamins or minerals, citric acid doesn’t provide direct nutritional benefits but supports the supplement’s efficacy and user experience.

Context: Its role depends on the supplement type (e.g., vitamin C tablets, mineral supplements, or energy powders).

If you’re asking about a specific supplement or health effect, please provide more details, and I can tailor the response further.

To pop or not to pop…that is the fukking question…