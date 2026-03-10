Our dogs at the shop - and the street dogs that we do our best to care for, and find homes for, always amaze us.



This clip sums up how unique, in the moment and precious dogs are…





And here is one of the Malinois babies that were abandoned months ago near our shop…they were both puppies…and my awesome friend, Karen, fostered this little girl. She thought it was a boy and named her Petey…the name stuck. She fell in love and kept her. She called me a few months later when a feral kitten showed up in her back yard asking me what to do and how she could catch her. I told her to come on over and that I had the goods - and we loaded up her truck with the drop cage and a three-tier containment cage (yes, I’m a supply house for rescue it seems) some cat beds, litter box, litter, a bit of food - the works - and she caught her first drop and now Biscuit is lovingly tormenting the Malinois she adopted…they are too cute together…





And she just sent me this pic she took of what she saw when she woke up from a nap. They were staring at her…She was sick (under the ‘weather’) with the flu and a fever…they were obviously on hospice watch…

Petey’s sister is in New Orleans in a great home and they love her madly…from abandonment in an empty lot in the barrio to the penthouse for those two Malinois babes!



Animals are such wondrous creatures…