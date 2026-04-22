The SPLC secretly funneled $3M+ in donor funds to violent racist extremist groups:



-Ku Klux Klan

-American Nazi Party

-Aryan Nation

-United Klans of America

-Unite the Right

-National Alliance

-National Socialist Movement

-Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club

-American Front



To hide the payments, SPLC allegedly opened bank accounts under fictitious entities to conceal the source and control of donor funds.



Per the indictment: an SPLC field source was a member of the online leadership chat group that planned the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville — made racist postings under SPLC supervision and helped coordinate transportation to the event.



FBI Director Kash Patel: "They lied to their donors, vowing to dismantle violent extremist groups, and actually turned around and paid the leaders of these very extremist groups — even utilizing the funds to have these groups facilitate the commission of state and federal crimes."



Acting AG Todd Blanche: "The SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence. Using donor money to allegedly profit off Klansmen cannot go unchecked."



Scheme allegedly ran 2014–2023.



FBI calls it an ongoing investigation.

and there it is…calling for an ongoing investigation…wow, sure sounds bad…bad enough to prosecute…which will never happen…



I’ve been digging for anything positive on the geopolitical hellscape. Hard to find. And I hate to be Debbie Downer, but…before we get the popcorn out…here’s Drops’ take on this…

The “investigation” is always code for cover up…that should be obvious to anyone by now.



"We can't comment on an ongoing investigation"



All evidence will be vacuumed up and put behind the wall of an "ongoing investigation."



My bet? NOTHING WILL HAPPEN…



Why are you so damaged and jaded, Diva?



Well, frenzz, that’s a horror novel for another day…but back to the gaslighting…

I think it’s…

Just Blanche trying to get the AG gig, and Patel trying not get fired and look like he’s actually doing something besides endless self-gratification and lying and covering up…



A crisis PR stunt by Patel?



Although it would be nice to see Patel packing his lotion and on his way out. Not that it matters anymore, if it ever did…there are long lines of corrupt grifters and compromised, self-enriching traitorous pedo protectors waiting in the wings…



They can bust some freak chick who had her cat vote. But…“That's all the fraud we can find.”



Have a great evening, scribes…and remember, you cannot despise them enough…



