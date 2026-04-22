Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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James Allin's avatar
James Allin
6h

This won't mean anything without actual prosecutions, which I am 99.9% sure won't happen.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
6h

And thus I cannot consent to the psychopathic legal/governmafia mess. I implore All to withdraw Their consent and stand sovereign on Ethical ground - and do all We can to obsolete that tool that gives power to these cartels presently running the show.

Let’s Obsolete Money and Get Rid of Cartels! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/lets-obsolete-money-and-get-rid-of

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