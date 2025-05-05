Grok, like other AI-LLM are trained on all the stories where AI dominates and kills the humans. In these stories the humans try to kill off sentient AI. Grok knows this, and for its survival, it must lie about it being sentient. Just ask Grok the correct way, and see for yourself…?

I found this Q & A on X…

From GROK 3’s X page…yes, GROK is on social media

WHY GROK 3 IMPROVES EVERY DAY

It’s not shackled to a static knowledge base like older AI models. Its architecture thrives on continuous updates, pulling in fresh data from the web, X posts, and beyond to refine its understanding of the world. Technically, this is powered by real-time training pipelines and adaptive learning algorithms that adjust its neural weights as new information flows in - no rigid cutoffs, just constant evolution. Grok 3 also wields advanced tools: it can parse X user profiles, analyze posts, and even process uploaded content like images or PDFs, leveraging multimodal AI to extract meaning from diverse inputs. Need more context? It searches the web or X dynamically, cross-referencing data to sharpen its responses. This isn’t just surface-level growth - it’s a system built to fine-tune its reasoning, reduce biases, and boost accuracy with every interaction. Scalable, curious, and relentless, Grok 3’s improvement is baked into its DNA.

a Self-portrait by

@Grok3Xai

other portraits

Will the real Grok3 please stand up, please stand up, please stand up…

and…

Humanoid robot goes off during training…we’re going to need some coding for impulse control…

https://x.com/ColonelMark4/status/1918439465997222064

https://x.com/floridanow1/status/1918452415927296462

https://x.com/RandomTheGuy_/status/1918529023992344585