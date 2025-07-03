Brigitte Macron’s trans surgeon, Dr Francois Faivre, was found dead of ‘suicide’ after ‘falling out of the window’

Such an insane story…and I needed a twisted distraction from all of the genocide madness…maybe you do too?

Does Candace know about his “suicide” yet? Hope she has some serious security…



She’s got them absolutely rattled, what are they so ashamed of exactly? I thought trans was sooooo cool?



Anyone even remotely in the know, is aware that just about every queen throughout history was a man - and many of our first ladies as well…but, I guess it’s still a shock to some?



Would any of us be shocked to find that Melania…uh…never mind…where were we?



So, Candace is holding up/screwing up negotiations between Trump and Macron regarding ending the war in Ukraine? That’s some crazy stuff…



She tells Trump “It’s not my fault that he married someone with a penis.”

and a few more links of interest…if you need a break from the madness…or not…I’m just archiving some of the insanity…



And for those who are not on X - you might not be able to open the links…sorry, but X has become my primary search engine…my source for reporting the madness…but Candace can be found on YouTube if you want to see the series…I haven’t had time to watch it, I only have time for a few headlines?

And while we’re catching up on some news…the latest on Diddy…

THEY JUST FOUND DIDDY NOT GUILTY ON ALL OF THE SEX TRAFFICKING CHARGES…

But we knew with Comey’s daughter as head prosecutor, that the fix was in…I suspected what the outcome would be when he didn’t take the plea deal…

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted of the most serious charges against him, but was found guilty of two lesser charges. We anticipated as much, since the prosecutor, Maureen Comey (daughter of James Comey) would control and sabotaged the case. She was the prosecutor for Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell who managed not to name a single man (or HRC) who Epstein and Maxwell trafficked underage girls to...



I said at the time, that the Diddy raids happened just in time, prior to a new administration coming in, for our corrupt agencies to gather up all the incriminating evidence and make sure that the mountains of evidence against the freak participants never saw the light of day…there will be no justice…there never is, except for some low-hanging fruit to calm the outraged marks…

They love throwing the public some fake meat scraps…

The blood-soaked pedo cartel rules the world…it always has, and they remain untouchable…





Case closed?

What a whirled…



Diva…over and out…



