https://x.com/llandoniffirg/status/1943842499031711989

I really needed a few laughs after this week of fresh hell - maybe you do too…?





Somewhere along the way, they stopped being cats…



https://x.com/Boldyboy1975/status/1943822530479108410

and this is priceless…



https://x.com/llandoniffirg/status/1940583059834990654

this too…

https://x.com/buitengebieden/status/1936485737328693331

and this is an absolute classic…I watch this video all the way through every time it pops up…





https://x.com/catturd2/status/1943646187384365368



Have a great weekend…