My comment:

A much needed reminder...thx. Jordan.

And yes...touch the grass, lay on the grass and get grounded...and get some sunshine on your body...more sunlight...less blue light! More birds chirping and less rage posting. And lots of red light therapy!

Thoughts create reality - - the only thing I really know to be true. We forget that - with all the assaults thrown at us, and the trauma that we must constantly overcome with such hideousness thrown at us - but we might try to throw a few preferred "confident" visualizations in the mix...

It's rather adolescent to think you can get 100% of everything you personally want out of any politician as rapidly as you expected...it's a miracle if they deliver anything at all. And at the very least we are finally talking about child trafficking, the blood cult, chemtrails, graphene poisons, 5G, nanotech in our blood, mind control, death jabs, targeting programs, DEWs - it's amazing what is on the radar now with a chance of hitting undeniable critical mass...

There are still some "grounded" and optimistic anons out here, seeing the new, albeit subtle, timelines we're jumping into constantly, and we're ready for a huge leap. But it won't happen unless we calmly, joyfully and resolutely expect it...just my twisted 2 cents/sense...trust the seance...💖



I just feel that an optimistic phase is sorely needed, but don’t worry, frenz, there will be more shared-outrage posts to come…🤪

