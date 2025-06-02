

Here’s an interview with Len Ber and Dr. Ana…

I was sharing some email comms early on with Dr. Ana, when she first came on the scene. She helped me through some terrifying heart incidents and we were emailing and sharing info. I hipped her to many things back then, La Quinta, Noack, the Quell Project, the leaked NASA doc, et.al, - and she was eager for my research and sharings. She was so open and smart - and she shared with me the symptoms SHE was suffering at the time - they were very familiar to me - they were absolute tells of the hideous targeting programs that I’ve known well since the mid 90’s…she had no idea about it at the time…and lo and behold, she is now on the advisory board for TJ…just awesome…so…

I know that some have some problems with Dr. Ana…and I am discerning about her detox protocols, and she is a bit woo for some, (not for me, with my experiences and my OBEs) but she has done herculean work, and she too, has paid the price for getting her work out there…she is a unique warrior and I have a real soft spot for her…she is one courageous woman…



By the way, Jeffrey Prather, Ron Johnson and Roseanne Barr have all gone public with the realization that they are being targeted…there are so many more that remain completely unaware…



time for all to get up to speed…



Enjoy the interview…



