My guess is that RFK Jr. is going to let HIM take the heat for banning these deadly bioweapons…smart move - I guess we couldn’t find anyone willing to take that kind of risk on this side of the pond?

Renowned British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra has officially joined the Make America Healthy Again movement as Chief Medical Advisor—bringing with him a bold public health agenda that includes banning mRNA COVID vaccines, alongside allies like Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.



People’s Voice article w/vid

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/mahas-new-chief-medical-advisor-calls-for-nationwide-ban-on-mrna-covid-vaccines/

Here’s his article from 2022

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9557939/



I have vetted this story…but it’s nearly impossible these days to verify anything that might be significant - and I honestly don’t have time to dive deeply into everything I post - I’m mostly posting to archive stuff - so, if I’m ever wrong, so be it…

And, I keep getting heat for posting PV…



A lot of People dismiss People’s Voice, but I have taken a dive into them - and although they are a bit sensational and fringe - and odd…🤪 I have found that all the PV stories that Wikipedia tried to debunk - were in fact true, so there’s that…they bring enough receipts for me to pay attention to their cutting edge reporting…

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_People%27s_Voice_(website)



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Mqf8Clu8HLNdXjInKrKzDrbaZkUdrc2C/view

