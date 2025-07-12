Of course, Blondie was under heavy pressure to do so…she is reeling from the Epstein fiasco and getting a whole lot of well-deserved heat - besides the Epstein debacle, we’ve been hammering her with some deep dives into her ties with Pfizer and her heavy connections to Trump handler and pHARMa gate-keeper, Suzie Wiles…but I think RFK might have been instrumental in getting this case dismissed too. Time will tell…but it’s a good sign…



We’ll let is shake out and find out more as time goes by - and I do want to weigh in on the Epstein scandal, but my draft is turning into a novel, and my time is seriously limited right now…but I’m smiling my way through the insanity - I NEVER thought we would actually bring down this pedo cult with Blondie? And Patel’s honey pot? And the deep state would nuke all of America before they would let that happen…but it is all front and center now and will be under serious scrutiny and attack from now on…

We will not go away quietly until we see SOME justice for the victims…we’ll never let up!



This controversy is epic - and as disappointing as it may seem - it will flush out so much information that we never would have known…the anons are unleashed and on the hunt once again!!! We’ve all seen the lists - screw that, we know who they are - and now we demand extreme accountability - time for the heavy hand of justice.



We really did need to get Bill Gates behind bars asap…his exposure on the Epstein scandal could have done it…and the delay is gut-wrenching…but it is what it is…for now…still hoping the Netherlands case comes through for us.



Again, congrats to Dr. Moore!



Onward! Diva…over and out…



