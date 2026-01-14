Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elsa's avatar
Elsa
12h

Thank you for publishing this. "He taught us that the first act of freedom is opening your eyes. The second is refusing to close them again, no matter what it costs."

Reply
Share
Be Concerned's avatar
Be Concerned
3h

Thank you for sharing that article, it was so good!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Stonebrooke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture