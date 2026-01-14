EKO - with a lovely tribute to Scott Adams
the first act of freedom is opening your eyes
we love EKO too…this is just precious
Scott taught us that most people sleepwalk through systems they can’t see, controlled by patterns they can’t name. He taught us that the first act of freedom is opening your eyes. The second is refusing to close them again, no matter what it costs.
