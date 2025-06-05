Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Pasheen Stonebrooke
2h

could it be a coup - to impeach Trump? Usher in the AI Technocrats...?

Elon Musk ADMITS what the plan was all along… An attempt to REPLACE Trump by impeachment with their Technocrat wonder boy, JD Vance. JD was the pick of the Silicon Valley PayPal Mafia led by Peter Thiel, David Sacks, Marc Andresssen, and Elon himself. They all CONVINCED Trump to pick JD Vance as VP. That is why there was such a heavy presence of tech CEOs at Trump’s Inauguration. What? You think Zuck flipped just because Trump was shot at? Zuck got the “call” just like the rest of them, to support Trump to make their AI controlled government vision, a reality. JD is THEIR GUY to install the AI Technocracy into government though advising Trump, and he fully understands the objective. That’s also why Palantir has played such a prominent role. Elon Musk and Peter Thiel are besties. JD is who they REALLY want as President, NOT TRUMP. They see Trump as a stepping stone to make that “Dark Enlightenment” nightmare a REALITY. Man, this “fight” has been quite REVEALING.

Nurse_SCIENCE
5h

Because they’re both involved with the same elite club, I would venture to guess that this is an orchestrated diversion. All of it is contrived. I wonder what’s really going to be happening.

