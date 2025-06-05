UPDATE: Elon just demonitized Trump…



Looks like a Technocrat coup…they were waiting for the first chance to bring Trump down - the plan was always to install their groomed hillbilly, Vance, but they had to get Trump in first, we would have never voted for Vance……will it work?





If it looks like a coup…?



Ah yes, Elon Musk ADMITS what the plan was all along… An attempt to REPLACE Trump by impeachment with their Technocrat wonder boy, JD Vance. JD was the pick of the Silicon Valley PayPal Mafia led by Peter Thiel, David Sacks, Marc Andresssen, and Elon himself. They all CONVINCED Trump to pick JD Vance as VP. That is why there was such a heavy presence of tech CEOs at Trump’s Inauguration. What? You think Zuck flipped just because Trump was shot at? Zuck got the “call” just like the rest of them, to support Trump to make their AI controlled government vision, a reality. JD is THEIR GUY to install the AI Technocracy into government though advising Trump, and he fully understands the objective. That’s also why Palantir has played such a prominent role. Elon Musk and Peter Thiel are besties. JD is who they REALLY want as President, NOT TRUMP. They see Trump as a stepping stone to make that “Dark Enlightenment” nightmare a REALITY. Man, this “fight” has been quite REVEALING.

Elon has EXPOSED Donald Trump as being on the EPSTEIN LIST!!

He says this is why the Epstein files have not been made public!

Elon Musk is a weapon of mass destruction against the left. His dedication, public voice, and financial generosity have been invaluable to conservatives. This tiff between Elon and Trump should never have taken place in public. Sit down like grown-ass men and work it TF out…but we are dealing with narcissistic and petty adolescents…



Never criticize your friends in public…so stupid…both of them…

Here we go…

oh it’s escalating…

Elon Musk says SpaceX will decommission its Dragon spacecraft after Trump suggested the federal government should terminate Musk's subsidies and contracts. The Dragon spacecraft is the capsule that brought back the astronauts who were stranded in space. "In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately," Musk said.



LIZ CROKIN’s take on this…

@LizCrokin

Elon Musk Baits Media & Claims President Trump Is In The Epstein Files — Prepare For An Epic Media Face Plant On This! Elon Musk just tweeted that President Trump is in the Jeffrey Epstein files and the Democrats and the media will no doubt have a field day with this. However, just sit back and relax because I have no doubt this will boomerang gloriously in Trump’s favor and make the Deep State look like fools yet again! Here’s why: President Trump of course would be in the Epstein files because he was in Epstein’s black book and, more importantly, he was the only associate of Epstein in that black book who helped Bradley Edwards, who represented dozens of Epstein’s victims, with his case against the prolific pedophile. As far as Trump being the reason they can’t be made public, that makes perfect sense considering that it was Trump’s Attorney General Jeffrey Sessions who started the investigation into Epstein under Trump’s direction which lead to the arrest of Epstein and several of his associates. And I bet those files also contain classified information that can’t be made public quite yet that will reveal that Trump was perhaps working undercover with white hats to take Epstein and his ring down going back multiple decades. Also, Kash Patel has said repeatedly that there were massive coverups with the Epstein investigation which may include fake or tampered evidence. So it would not surprise me if the Deep State created fake evidence falsely implicating Trump. If this is the case, their scheme will fail and backfire. So grab your popcorn and watch the media and Democrats falsely report Trump is a pedophile and a sex trafficker — this boomerang will be epic! 5D chess at it’s finest, baby — checkmate!





I’m not so sure - not as sure as Liz is…I did a dive into Trump’s modeling agency - yes he and Epstein co-owned a modeling agency (there was a lot there)…Adelson was involved too…too much to go into now…but let’s get that dirty laundry out there…

This will be an ongoing saga - maybe some popcorn?

However, I’m thinking that this is a Technocratic AI coup…





The Patriot Voice

@TPV_John

Ah yes, Elon Musk ADMITS what the plan was all along… An attempt to REPLACE Trump by impeachment with their Technocrat wonder boy, JD Vance. JD was the pick of the Silicon Valley PayPal Mafia led by Peter Thiel, David Sacks, Marc Andresssen, and Elon himself. They all CONVINCED Trump to pick JD Vance as VP. That is why there was such a heavy presence of tech CEOs at Trump’s Inauguration. What? You think Zuck flipped just because Trump was shot at? Zuck got the “call” just like the rest of them, to support Trump to make their AI controlled government vision, a reality. JD is THEIR GUY to install the AI Technocracy into government though advising Trump, and he fully understands the objective. That’s also why Palantir has played such a prominent role. Elon Musk and Peter Thiel are besties. JD is who they REALLY want as President, NOT TRUMP. They see Trump as a stepping stone to make that “Dark Enlightenment” nightmare a REALITY. Man, this “fight” has been quite REVEALING.

thought this was interesting…I’ve always been suss about Vance…



JD is definitely the one planting a lot of the seeds. He is the bag man. And, 2028 is too late in the game. they are not going to wait. It’s called Agenda 2030 for a reason.

and…



Many true conservatives predicted this last summer when Vance was selected. The deal was made. And the tech bros are calling in the chips early because Trump is being too much of an a-hole. Watch the chatter for the 25th & impeachments ramp up…

and Elon has some dark stuff in his past…





It is possible that the left will insist on the release of the Epstein list/files/vids…

Jesse Watters says Elon Musk doesn’t actually know if Trump is in the Epstein files. “No one knows what the list is. He didn’t know.” Watters added the Trump–Musk feud is like a roommate squabble. “These guys are like roommates. They were living in close quarters for, like, the first six months of the year. They’re just blowing off steam. The issue is donor maintenance. This guy’s the mega donor. So? So you don’t want him accusing you of being a pedophile, and you don’t want him calling for your impeachment.” Still, Watters tried to strike a hopeful note. “I hope he [Musk] doesn’t mean that [Trump’s impeachment], but maybe they can patch things up. I mean, Vance called Trump Hitler, and he’s on the ticket.”

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1930741577737195583

I guess it’s safe to say the bromance is over?

and now for some comedy gold…we can’t leave this show there?



https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1906804678945333653

I’m going to keep adding this post…here’s an interesting take, kind of tracks with mine:



History in the making…The Big Beautiful Breakup…I say expose them all…and let the chips fall…