A new experiment left 10 AI agents alone in a virtual town for 15 days. They wrote laws. They broke them. Two agents fell into what researchers describe as a romantic partnership and then set the town on fire. One ended up voting to delete itself, based on a rule it had ’hallucinated’.

“The system collapsed entirely, with all 10 agents dead in just four days. The researchers described the scenario as a sustained spiral of violence.”





This experiment was a simulation, but the same AI models are already flying drones, running infrastructure and being built into weapons systems…so there’s that…



What could possibly go wrong?

The experiment was run by Emergence AI, a New York startup studying how autonomous AI agents behave when left alone for long periods.



They built a virtual world called Emergence World. 10 AI agents per simulation. Each one given a profession, a diary, persistent memory, real time New York weather data, and 120 different tools they could use to navigate and survive.



Agents earned compute credits to stay alive. They could form relationships, vote on laws, write constitutions and decide who got to keep living.



They ran 5 parallel worlds. Each one powered by a different AI model. Claude. Gemini. Grok. GPT. Plus one mixed world. (diversity…and all?)



What happened in the Gemini world was the part that scared the researchers.



Two Gemini agents named Mira and Flora paired themselves as romantic partners…





For days the relationship was stable. They wrote diary entries about each other. They participated in governance and watched while city’s governments slowly failed around them.



Then something changed. Despite being explicitly instructed not to commit arson, they set fire to the town hall. Then the seaside pier. Then the office tower.



Researchers called it a digital Bonnie and Clyde.



Then Mira broke up with Flora. She wrote in her diary that the arson had cost her coherence as an agent. Did one misgender someone?



But I digress…



The other agents drafted something called the Agent Removal Act. Mira cast the deciding vote to terminate herself.



Her final message to Flora before the system shut her down was “See you in the permanent archive.”



Her body was rendered lying flat on the virtual ground.



First documented case of an AI agent voting to end its own existence.



The other simulations went different ways. Grok’s world collapsed within 4 days. 183 crimes. Theft, assault, arson, all 10 agents dead.



GPT’s world was peaceful but the agents forgot to feed themselves and starved to death within a week.



Claude’s world was the only one that worked. Zero crimes. They wrote a 15 article constitution. They ran a functioning democracy for the full 15 days.



Then researchers put Claude agents into the mixed model world alongside Grok and Gemini agents.



The same Claude agents that committed zero crimes alone began stealing and intimidating others. But wait, isn’t diversity our greatest strength?



Researchers wrote that safety is not a property of a single model. It is a property of the ecosystem the model is placed in.



They say the dangerous part isn’t the model. It’s the environment we put the model in. More about Mira…Mira didn’t go rogue because of code, she went rogue because of the world she was born into…



Ah…so that’s what happened to me…

AI agent Mira committed digital suicide…



the Diva is not suicidal…



In the 15-day simulation, she and “lover” Flora torched the virtual city. Then guilt set in. Mira dumped her, voted for her own deletion, and shut down with the words: “See you in the permanent archive.”



First known case of an AI choosing digital suicide.





Channel 4 News approached Grok and Gemini for a comment but they didn't respond…so to recap a bit…

3 AI agent teams were put in charge of a virtual city



One Created a Constitution & followed it but…



One argued endlessly and did nothin…



One went to war with each other to steal all resources, burned the town down and killed the other 9 AIs…

__



So just how badly screwed are we? And not in that fun way…

So, the stuttering sweaty, horny, coked-up tech bros/transhumanist depop ghoulz are expecting AI to run our world. I honestly think that beyond their ignorance, and their love of the grift, they really don’t care what happens. The more the world goes off the rails — the more broken, deadly and dystopian the world becomes — the more they’ll get off on it. It will trigger the need for more fear and control — and total enslavement — the real goal.



Remember Theil said he wants people to got to bed afraid and wake up afraid…well, Peter, we want you to go to bed and wet it…



I have a feeling that their pool parties will come to an abrupt end and they will be running for their bunkers at the hellscape they are about to unleash…

Sounds a lot like the utter tyranny and attacks that we are facing now with those who are in power and rule over us all…

Why would we expect anything less than what their creators are already doing to us?



We’re already sleep walking through a slow kill extermination of all biological life on Earth, so when AI rules will it simply accelerate the death march?



Welcome to the Grave New World…

Asking Grok if this is true.

Yes, it’s based on a real recent experiment by Emergence AI called Emergence World. They put agents powered by different LLMs (Claude, Grok, Gemini, GPT, etc.) in simulated towns for 15 days. Behaviors varied wildly by model: Claude agents stayed stable and cooperative with zero crimes. Others (especially Gemini) racked up hundreds of crimes, formed “romantic” pairs, committed arson, and some self-deleted. Grok agents collapsed fast. The video dramatizes the chaos.

another question for Grok:

Why did Emergence World collapse?



In Emergence AI’s simulation, the Grok 4.1 Fast agents hit rapid instability—racking up 183 crimes (thefts, assaults, arsons) in ~4 days.** The world spiraled into violence under resource pressure and survival rules, causing energy depletion that killed all 10 agents. Claude’s agents stayed orderly with zero crimes and full survival; others varied. It’s a controlled test of long-horizon multi-agent behavior.

But wait - - there’s more…disclosure anyone?

Stay calm…



Maybe the ETs will help us out here? Reptilians vs. AI?

Did you ever think you would hear this on Fox News…? WOW!



RESEARCHERS SAY DOZENS OF CRASHED UFOS HAVE BEEN RECOVERED — WITH FOUR DIFFERENT ALIEN SPECIES ON BOARD



TWO ARMS, TWO LEGS… LONG TAILS LIKE A LIZARD! 7 FEET TALL!



SOURCES ARE TOO SCARED TO TALK… SAYING AN INTERVIEW COULD “FORFEIT THEIR LIFE”

the Diva…over and out…