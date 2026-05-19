Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
1d

I guess the agents would be taking on the personality of their programmers so that gives insight on the programmers at the various AI platforms. Claude might have the only sane ones. Scary AF! Reality is bad enough do they have to ruin my fantasy world too???

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2 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke
Jane Hoffman's avatar
Jane Hoffman
1d

Weird as f! I do not consent to having my world run by AI in any way!

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