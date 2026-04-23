The first section is pretty good, but they get into selling and preaching, so, cut out early, or take in what you like…I don’t endorse any supps, but I am all in for clean air and clean water…

https://rumble.com/v78vows-must-hear-global-sabotage-mike-dillion.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

oil crisis…

More to come…but not oil…