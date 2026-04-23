Engineered Scarcity and Covid Induced Psychosis - to which I would add DEW, 5G and 6G induced psychosis...
SGT Report with Mike Dillon
The first section is pretty good, but they get into selling and preaching, so, cut out early, or take in what you like…I don’t endorse any supps, but I am all in for clean air and clean water…
https://rumble.com/v78vows-must-hear-global-sabotage-mike-dillion.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
oil crisis…
More to come…but not oil…
That makes sense.
A lot of lizards invaded NZ and tried to eradicate the populace since Covid.I suspect the shortage is everywhere. Bend over…