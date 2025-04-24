Many are so excited that RFK J is “considering” removing the Cov deathjab from the child vax schedule…we demand they ALL be shut down…NOW!

The depop ghoulz are unphased…

Enter VAXELIS - Yet another actual killshot for the babies.

So RFK J is “considering” it. Too little too late. The ghoulz are always way ahead of all of this pathetic foot dragging...the Death March rages on - they will never stop -

Shut down all vaxxes...NOW, and arrest them all, or the carnage never ends...

VAXELIS is to be administered as a 3-dose series at 2, 4, and 6 months of age. The first dose may be given as early as 6 weeks of age.

Package insert:

just a few items from the insert...they will never stop coming - until we stop them...

2.1 Vaccination Schedule:

VAXELIS is to be administered as a 3-dose series at 2, 4, and 6 months of age. The first dose may be given as early as 6 weeks of age. Three doses of VAXELIS constitute a primary immunization course against diphtheria, tetanus, H. influenzae type b invasive disease and poliomyelitis.

5.3 Guillain-Barré Syndrome and Brachial Neuritis

A review by the Institute of Medicine (IOM) found evidence for a causal relation between tetanus toxoid and both brachial neuritis and Guillain-Barré syndrome. If Guillain-Barré syndrome occurred within 6 weeks of receipt of a prior vaccine containing tetanus toxoid, the risk for Guillain-Barré syndrome may be increased following VAXELIS. (1)

And make sure you read between these lies...

Deaths:

In the 2 US studies, death was reported in 6 participants (0.2%) who received VAXELIS and in 1 participant (0.1%) who received Pentacel + RECOMBIVAX HB vaccines; none were assessed as vaccine related. Causes of death among infants who received VAXELIS were sepsis, 2 cases of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, asphyxia, unknown cause, and hydrocephalus (occurring 2, 10 and 49, 42, 44 days, and 11 months post-vaccination, respectively). Across all 6 clinical studies, there were no deaths assessed as related to VAXELIS.

and thanks to my friend Phaelon for this heads up…



Paul Alexander seems optimistic…but anyone still in their right mind should be livid, at least I am…dramatic change - or millions more will be maimed and killed…



Be still my heart…



Let’s face it - we need an army of monsters to counter these ghoulz…a timid approach in the face of this massive medical industrial complex cartel is a “sick” joke. RFK is going to OD on methylene blue before our train even leaves the fukking station…

But, hey, a $5,000 bonus for having a baby…since birth rates are plummeting…and yeah, they are baffled…all they know is that we need more babies - TO VAX INJURE AND KILL…even as the parasites continue killing their hosts…I can’t even…too hideous…