Republicans are in full panic mode over the imminent release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Congressman Thomas Massie is to blame for these files being released. Last night Massie said he has the republican signatures to force the US house vote on releasing the Epstein Files.

UNDER 13 MINUTES ... WORTH WATCHING IT ALL.

Trump is protecting a lot of his donors - for sure…



Let’s go!

Thx to Blaze for this alert!!!