

Many of us knew it was very likely that JE was “extracted” and that he is still alive.



I was always sus that Hillary’s brother died about a week before and that the body they dragged out and swapped looked a lot like her brother.



People are diving into some details…let’s dive in a bit.



Do you really think the ghoulz wouldn’t protect their prime asset? Now that we know that they are ALL in on it…and how no one is ever held accountable, because it’s ALL of them…it seems to me to be the most likely scenario.



I would bet he is still operating and maybe even hanging out on the Island. He could be operating out of India with the gurus, for all we know…



A short clip by Harrison Smith







It also brings into question the supposed Charlie Kirk murder. Was Charlie an asset too? And even though toward the end, he seemed to defect from the approved Israeli lovefest, he just might be living it up in some Valhalla resort, until his plastic surgery is complete and he can once again walk among us.



Would anything surprise you at this point?



It will always be up to us - citizen journalists, anons, and keyboard warriors, etc., to find the truth…

And some other news…with Harrison Smith - War Room



Thursday War Room: Diabolical Depopulationist Bill Gates Discussed Getting ‘Rid of Poor People as a Whole’ With Epstein, As More Revelations Surface…

PLUS, Hillary Clinton Demands To Testify IN PUBLIC! Well, if she demands it we must make it so, dontcha think?

It’s beginning to look like Trump has been fully MK Ultra’ed. I barely recognize the man. He is powerless…even if at one time he was sincere, it’s obvious that he has been fully captured and neutered. Our so-called leaders are threatened and intimidated to the point of being utterly useless to stop this mass extinction event. It should be painfully obvious by now.



But, Vance promises that the New World Order is right around the corner…so we - sorry - “they”… will be just fine…or so they think…

But not just ANY world order - an America First New World Order…comedy gold…

Hillbilly Homeboy is main lining weapons grade copium on this one…not really as smart as some think he is…but Theil will catch him when he fall, right? Hopefully he is cooked and will never be elected, not that it matters much anymore - I doubt we will ever make it to another presidential election.



Megyn is a piece of work too - anyone remember when Megyn Kelly ran interference for Alefantis on her show, where she called Pizzagate a bogus conspiracy theory? Unforgivable, IMO. She and Erika SHOULD are besties…she is so up for the Turning Point grift.



But, seeing Bill Gates and the word “subpoena” in the same sentence makes my day…thank you, Nancy Mace…



Just a friendly reminder that we are truly on our own with the most hideous monsters coming for us harder and faster than ever - and their cowardly politicians and enablers are more than willing kill on demand.



I did promise you that 2026 would be lit…



”Just Staying Alive is an Act of Defiance” the Diva



I’ll be up to my cat ears with rescue today…but will try to to respond to comments later tonight…and, as always - post anything that you like in the comments…keep us informed on anything of interest to you.





And many, many thanks to those who helped a girl out with donations for this latest Rescue Op, it is daunting, gut-wrenching, back-breaking AND heartbreaking…but your generosity moves me to tears - to see such compassion for the furkids in trouble, restores my faith in humanity…it keeps my spirit flying boldly through the fire, knowing that your heart is right there with me…💞❤️😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻💋



Diva…over and out…

Just saw a presser that they arrested someone (not Hillary) for the Benghazi incident…I wish I could report and write all day long, but I will try to get some short bomb drops out there today…there is so much going on…wow…okay onward…







