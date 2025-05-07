just sharing some humor to offset the horror?
https://x.com/endersnapshots/status/1918995012387278929
Who else is planning to catch this series? 👇 Mustering some optimism and assuming that the grid will still be up by then…? They’ve done over 1,000 simulations predicting the outcome of a grid-down scenario…you don’t want to know…
Hoping that this predictive programming series will postpone their walking-dead wet dream…
Probably won’t watch. Predictive programming is real. Could be new trick to scare us away from imminent contact with benevolent ET’s. Dark gets us to create because they cannot. That fear can delay/prevent our Ascension which is their end game.
That is fk'n hilarious.
Thanks