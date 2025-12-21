Turning tragedy into a selfie booth at AmeriKaFest…

Turning Point USA recreated the stage where Charlie Kirk was executed at their convention extravaganza for people to take selfies with...



If they really wanted to go for the ghoul grift they could have sold black spot stickers for your neck…$5.00 a pop…a missed opportunity…

Is this psychological conditioning? By staging unresolved violent imagery as spectacle, audiences become accustomed to trauma cues, emotional boundaries are progressively eroded, and shock is systematically normalized…pretty sinister, if you ask me…

Could we get some cardboard cutouts of these two?👇👀

TPUSA sure feels a lot like The Boyz to me…

Erika said she did not want to be constantly reminded of the day Charlie was killed, unless it’s to move some merch apparently…or maybe it’s just sequin money…you can never have enough sequins for a Vought Event…

she said what? …oops…

"where there's a grift, there's a way."



