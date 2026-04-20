I’ve had spontaneous out of body experiences for as long as I remember. As a child I called them electric dreams and would tell my mother that things aren’t right here on this Earth and something bad was happening. And that there really are monsters, but people can’t see them. Yeah, I was a handful…



I brought my OBEs under conscious control back in the 90’s when I had some (what I perceived to be) abduction experiences - and I thought that since they seemed interdimensional, I might be able to glean some information from my out of body state. I honed the skill and I was right…and the stories I could tell, but we don’t have time for that “trip” down memory lane…we’ve got a genocide and a Final World War to navigate…



But…in the “spirit” of “full disclosure”



I offer some perhaps oracle-like musings…?



I’ve done some consciously-controlled OBE’s these past months, trying to zero in the real reason behind the chokehold that Netanyahu has over Trump and this whole administration…and almost all administrations prior to this one, and tons of world leaders too…so, besides the Epstein Files, WTF?

And I keep having more lucid dreams about this too…

Are they premonitions? I’ve had many that have panned out in the past, so I pay attention. I hesitate to air them, thinking that there are many timelines that we shift into as this simulation moves forward…but I’m quite sure this is one of those timelines And one I hope we don’t experience. I think starvation is going to be enought to deal with, so, hopefully we won’t see this one, but I do know that there is one like this that we could possibly experience.

Anyway, it has been haunting me, so I thought I would lay it out here, just to check my paranormal prowess? and to see what you might be thinking?

I am convinced that the threat that Bibi holds over our malignant narcissist in Chief, is that there are possibly dozens of suitcase nukes/bombs in every major city, that Bibi will not hesitate to set off… and blame it on…you guessed it…Iran. Not that I don’t think BiBi and Mossad have some serious Epstein dirt on Trump, but I think the threat is even greater than that.



What will it take for BiBi to unleash on us? A peace deal? Which he obviously doesn’t want, since he murders all the negotiators before they can even get get their swag on and get to the plane. And BB never honors ANY ceasefire…EVER…he never has.



And now Trump is going to go to Pakistan to negotiate? Vance didn’t want to go again due to security issues….esp. threats from…can you guess?

So, Iran is supposed to trust a third deadly peace negotiation and discuss a peace deal with grifting, soulless real estate billionaires with the genocidal monster Bibi in the mix?

Iran will not even disclose the names of their negotiators that they are sending, knowing BiBi will murder them before they even pack their bags. If the meeting does take place, will BiBi blow that meeting up in real time. But the question is, will he wait until AFTER lunch? And…maybe supply a poisoned McDonald’s happy meal for the event? And, of course, blame it on…wait for it…Iran…? Yeah, it’s really not hard to guess that one, is it?



Just spitballing on some OBEs, dreams, intuitions and sharing some musings. I always take my out of body experiences and lucid dreams seriously…I at least consider them…

And some vids…



Catching up with Sean at the People’s Voice - vids below…



Some think that Sean exaggerates, and pads his content, but he is a bold one, and always brings enough receipts for me…take the gems and leave the jewelry box?

https://rumble.com/v78a87i-iran-release-proof-israel-planning-worse-than-911-false-flag-on-u.s.-to-des.html?e9s=rel_v2_ep

And a vid on Erika - because we know…we always knew…

https://rumble.com/v78qb7k-china-release-proof-erika-kirk-trafficked-children-for-epstein-and-clinton-.html?e9s=src_v1_eh_cs&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The%20People%27s%20Voice

Diva…over and out…and a little out there? maybe? Or maybe not…