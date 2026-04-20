Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Proberta's avatar
Proberta
21h

Pash, you know how C0vid was faked and there never was a deadly virus, and how 9/11 was faked and no planes hit the Towers?

How unreasonable is this one: There are NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS. Never have been.

If you watch the old 4 or 5 film clips of supposed nuclear explosions from the 40s today, you can see how cheesy and fake they are. Now they look like the fake Moon Landing!

And the photos of Hiroshima and Nagasaki clearly show both were firebombed.

What if THERE ARE NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS?

if you remove Hiroshima and Nagasaki from the list of alleged nuclear explosions since both were clearly firebombed, there has never been a nuclear bomb exploded. There has never been a nuclear bomb in any of the countless wars since the '40s.

But what about the nuclear bomb tests?

The only evidence of nuclear testing comes from the government telling us they were doing nuclear tests.

The same people who brought us 9/11 and the Great C0vid Hoa.x.

What if the greatest fear on Earth, a nuclear bomb, doesn't exist, and never did?

And it has always just been a huge mass fear-inducing psyop like 9/11 and C0vid???

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYr6uGTsL7A&list=PLqN7OHA5SZ-CPajVTFTR6oPss0fVfK7Ua&index=5

Matt Roeske short No Nukes

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSxPgXojipZ/

Remember, it only took a handful of videos of Crisis.Actors crying "I saw the plane hit the building!" and a fake video of a plane hitting a building playing CONTINUALLY for 72hrs to convince billions of people that planes hit the Towers on 9/11.

What if there are NO nuclear weapons? And never were.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
21h

I sure hope your dreams are just that and not premonitions! I'm not sure real nuclear bombs exist but it hardly matters as the regular bombs are deadly enough.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Stonebrooke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture