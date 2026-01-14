We should thank Tulsi for this…Patel is going along with this, kicking and screaming, no doubt…

And thx to Alexandra and Forbidden News for this epic report…



In December, former CIA Director John Brennan, who led the Crossfire Hurricane Russia Hoax and other anti-Trump campaigns confirmed that he was a target of this grand jury investigation.

George Papadopoulos was one of the earliest people to be impacted by these criminal Deep State activities while he was working on the Trump campaign in 2015 and he’s been following this story closely. George told Steve Bannon on Mon that he believes this grand jury investigation will reveal an international effort involving the Five Eyes alliance, the CIA, the FBI and the Obama administration that had vested interests in a Hillary Clinton presidency, who spied on the Trump campaign and who enlisted Robert Mueller and others to destroy Trump’s first term.

Let’s go!