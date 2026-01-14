FBI Director Kash Patel and DNI Gabbard are likely looking at RICO charges to prosecute the Democrat Party as an organized crime entity...
I would rather hear that "they are prosecuting" and raiding, rather than they "are likely looking" but I'm here for this...grand jury empaneled...
We should thank Tulsi for this…Patel is going along with this, kicking and screaming, no doubt…
And thx to Alexandra and Forbidden News for this epic report…
In December, former CIA Director John Brennan, who led the Crossfire Hurricane Russia Hoax and other anti-Trump campaigns confirmed that he was a target of this grand jury investigation.
George Papadopoulos was one of the earliest people to be impacted by these criminal Deep State activities while he was working on the Trump campaign in 2015 and he’s been following this story closely. George told Steve Bannon on Mon that he believes this grand jury investigation will reveal an international effort involving the Five Eyes alliance, the CIA, the FBI and the Obama administration that had vested interests in a Hillary Clinton presidency, who spied on the Trump campaign and who enlisted Robert Mueller and others to destroy Trump’s first term.
Let’s go!
This story is just a psyop pushing the fake 2 party system.
Naked lust to be the only pig eating from the public's trough. Or why I hate them all. WE are so far away from what the original intent of govt. ..Rule of Law, now largely lawfare, Human rights and freedoms for all. The likely only remedy is to tear it all down and begin again with an analog agrarian society...just perhaps the Amish have it mostly correct?