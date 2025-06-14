Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
9h

Its not hard to make a good flame thrower, And it does feel bloody good. Go for the real thing it may come in handy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Tirion's avatar
Tirion
8h

Don't forget to fill your pressure washer with holy water - preferably infused with garlic :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture