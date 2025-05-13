The refugees the Episcopal Church refused to help escape genocide in South Africa are arriving in the US…





My suggestion - let’s seize the US farmland from Gates and China and let them farm?

Thousands of white farmers have been killed as a result of incitement from South African leaders.

South Africa will be done and very hungry soon, they will go the way of Zimbabwe and be begging for them to return. All of the international mining companies have fled.

It might have been a better idea to let go of the colonization rage and just have a nice lunch - on food that you didn’t have to grow yourself…but no…

I don’t think they thought this through…will it be back to machetes, mud huts and starvation?

They cannot run their own country as they are consumed with White hatred - whipped up by the usual deep state suspects causing chaos that would love nothing better than for them to starve to death…but they will never figure that out…and most are uneducated. One president was a former gas station attendant!



And the woke Episcopal Church is so angry at Trump's offer of asylum to white farmers in South Africa it is ending its 40-year relationship with the federal government, during which the agency helped resettle close to 110,000 refugees, but no Afrikaners. Thousands of white farmers have been killed as a result of incitement from South African leaders.



More likely is the Episcopal Church NGO scams were eliminated - maybe USAID funds drying up? …and this situation is the first excuse they can use to express their anger that their free ride on the tax payer dime is over…

If you needed anymore proof that refugee NGO’s hate White people…well, there it is…

And Australia offered white farmers from South Africa asylum years ago. The South African government cried racism and Australia took the offer off the table.

Turns out that the blacks in South Africa are…uh…kinda racist, no?

and looking back…

The Rwandan Genocide (1994) is widely regarded as the most devastating conflict in modern African history involving violence between Black African groups, with an estimated 800,000 to 1,000,000 people killed in just 100 days (April to July 1994). It involved the Hutu majority targeting the Tutsi minority, along with moderate Hutus, in Rwanda…



I think it was Clinton who was racist back then, and wouldn’t let them in, no? But I don’t remember all the details, just the heartbreaking carnage…and no time to dive in…

The new refugees are waving American flags and speaking English…feels right to me…and they won’t be eating our dogs and our cats…

Each White Cross represents a White farmer in South Africa murdered from 2018 - 2022…



The commies are scrambling, looking for any reason to be outraged…good luck with that…I’m sure they’ll come up with something stupid…

We welcome to our new refugees…

