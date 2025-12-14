Three states underwater.

People on roofs.

Days in - barely a word from the media.

Where’s Trump?

https://x.com/DisrespectedThe/status/2000014707357552954?s=20

The radars are working overtime…



https://x.com/SuePearFL/status/2000046262654050323?s=20

all the areas in red are flooded…



Lynn Johnson posted

Supposedly, an “atmospheric river” is being claimed as the culprit in WA. What the heck is that?

https://www.noaa.gov/stories/what-are-atmospheric-rivers

According to NOAA - scientists compare the amount of water transported by an atmospheric river to the flow of an actual river?

Seriously? where did they come up with that…? a cover for 👇

Hmm… we do know about Rainmaker



The WEF’s Yuval Noah Harari: “When the flood comes, the scientists will build a Noah’s Ark for the elite, leaving the rest to drown.”

https://x.com/LeeLeonard64414/status/2000216937670824073?s=20

‘Tis the season for some land grabbing…? And more displacement…maybe some other precious minerals? Or clearing out some land for those AI data centers…? Seeing how much water they can generate for those massive resource-sucking control-grid projects? Just spit balling here…

Any response from the White House? In all fairness, I don’t watch mainstream, so some mean stream networks may have reported it and there may be help on the way? Maybe those affected will get their checks for $750? They’re sorry that it can’t be more - that that NDAA bill that sent $800 billion to Ukraine, Israel and three other foreign-terrorist countries was imperative for national security…🤬 Maybe they could send some Trump gold cards? Some Trump Coins? Here we go - Trumpy Trout - the perfect choice…I’m sure there are still some in stock…I can’t even…

Devastating Weather Warfare. There is no natural weather anymore. God help us all. Prayers up for the victims…

https://x.com/mcookiesxgmo/status/2000038699443302507?s=20

And for a dive into that NDAA…just to remind you that the assaults will be ongoing and on steroids…

NDAA 2026 National Defense Auth. Act, Weather Ops & Warfare…



https://x.com/Tboo211/status/1999897584777736314?s=20