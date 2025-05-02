https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1917728242288545934

The Florida House has passed a groundbreaking bill that bans all geoengineering and weather modification efforts within the state, sending it to the governor’s desk for final approval.

Under the bill, it will be illegal to inject, release, or disperse any substances into the atmosphere intended to alter temperature, climate, weather patterns, or sunlight intensity. The legislation also requires that any aircraft outfitted for geoengineering or weather modification be reported to the Department of Transportation.

If this has any teeth at all, I predict another weather disaster for Florida…

I really hate to be Debbie Downer here, but…

STATE BANS ARE USELESS - ask Tennessee…



Unless it’s a freaking FEDERAL BAN it never ends…

Without acknowledging and removing Title 50, § 1520-21 exceptions clause, the feds can continue to spray any state they want, under the public health emergency (PREP Act) that was just extended to 2029. That diabolical PREP Act…AGAIN…

And will the USAF comply and stop the drones from spraying exotic pathogens triggering flu outbreaks, as has been reported?

The big problem with this is that the States have no bearing on the airspace above the clouds…

And there are numerous programs generated from countless (and evil de-pop black budget) sources. It’s going to be a DOD Pete Hegseth/Trump problem…and they’ll still need some serious divine intervention for this one…





The federal government has sanctioned the spraying programs in every state for decades - it was always in the budget bills and is already paid for until 2027 - the one thing they actually dished out the cash for…all paid up…

And does anyone actually believe that DARPA is going to roll over and comply? Or the USAF?

It “smells” a lot like pacification to Debbie…



And yes, I know, some are thrilled that at least we’re having a fukking conversation that we’re coughing and hacking our way through. But Debbie says it’s like putting a band aid on a beheading. Unless there is a full-on savage Federal ban, with surface to air missiles enforcing it - trying to stop all of this is going to be nearly impossible…and certainly not in our lifetimes.

Florida's jurisdiction technically ends at 500 feet, but if the bill targets ground operations and equipment inspections to circumvent federal airspace limitations…then maybe some relief? Probably not…that damn band aid thing…



Someone posted:



It allows the state AG to bring charges against the federal government responsible for violating the state ban. The EPA is partnering with Florida for enforcement. It's a felony offense. This law gives the state the tools it needs to fight the federal department responsible.

Debbie is still ticked off…she is impossible to please, I know, but let’s get real - unless the ban is worldwide it means nothing…will we have to pass more useless legislation to ban spraying over the Gulf or over the oceans?

And SATAN has been stalking THE UK for awhile now…

UK Researchers used geo-engineering tech called SATAN. It’s an acronym for ‘Stratospheric Aerosol Transport and Nucleation’ …Since ‘23

Debbie is finishing her liquid oxygen cocktail, with a lung renewal drops chaser and ready to hide under the covers, dry hump her air filter and scream inside…

sleep well, frenz…