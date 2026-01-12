A PSA and a trip down memory lane…



OK…this new exotic poisoning - flu/pneumonia/GOF chimeric parasites/venoms or exotic brand-spanking-new pathogens/whatever TF it is - they are releasing something even more sick and evil on us…and it is out of control…

I’ve got a lot of oracle-like guesses - and I am pretty sure that they are loading up flu shots, and just about every injectable they can think of, with mRNA…that is shedding on all of us too. And we are all immunocompromised regardless of whether we are jabbed or not. It’s just a matter of where you are on that spectrum.

And the poisoning is constant and overwhelming…so, I want to share a few things and then I’ll get back to putting out some fires here - more animals being dumped on us…like never before, getting slammed with some targeting incidents too right now, FFS, so I’m just a bit overwhelmed, trying to keep up with the dramas and provide shelter for kids and recuperate…if that’s even possible…shoot me now…



But, back to the flumonia - I just now ran across Eccentrik’s substack article, which reminded me of one in my drafts, so I dragged my draft out and thought I would include it and try to get this out there…



Eccentrik reminded me of my days with Ted Gunderson - I always get nostalgic when his name is mentioned…he was such an amazing warrior.

So indulge me?

I worked with Ted for two years in the 90’s and was privy to all of his files…OMG…I gorged on red pills, about so many horrific issues he was working on, but that’s how long I’ve been on these battlefields - especially the chemtrail battlefield, which I am certain was the one thing that sealed his fate…

And that’s how long I’ve been royally ticked off about the chems and so many other egregious assaults - and it was one of three distinct reasons that I now know of, as to why I have been listed and targeted ever since.

As hideous as it is, and has been, ducking and recovering, rinsing and repeating, I was at least able to wake up to the fact much sooner than most TIs, because Ted was seriously savvy - tuned in to so much - and he knew all about the targeting programs, which I have watched closely and seen “evolve” over the past two decades.

He filled me in on what I suspected had been happening to me - he was the only one who got it. The only one who didn’t think I was a paranoid freak. He knew immediately. I met him at a lecture he was giving at an underground weekly gathering called the Granada Forum, and we talked for over an hour afterwards, exchanged numbers and he wasted not time pulling me into his world - we were inseparable from that moment on. He was pilled as well by ME, and did some research for me on the so-called abduction phenomenon, since I had recently gone public with my “other worldy” experiences…he was unphased by my experiences and questions and tried to get some info for me on that insanity as well…our musings on the topic were amazing, and they are archived on my cerebral hard drive…I still don’t have solid answers to any of it, but I am getting close and I will continue the search. But, my time with Ted was an intense two years of my life…

I at least knew, to some extent, what I was up against…as it was happening to us both - and we discussed it at length, since it really ramped up as we were working together. And no matter what the fallout from my friendship, I am still so grateful for the time I spent with him. But that’s another epic horror novel for another day…but, if I ever try to write it, they will absolutely take me out, so…not today, Satan…

Thank you for the indulgence…and RIP, Ted. You are a legend.



Where was I? Just saying that things are really challenging right now…and I’m unable to share all of the drafts and critical info that I’m (literally) dying to, so understand if I’m a bit overwhelmed and clutching my head from more ice pick headaches, on top of the flumonia and rescue hell?



No sympathy necessary - I take full responsibility for my reckless behavior…and for still running my big mouth, and running into the fire…I know what I’m getting myself into…maybe? Whatever…

OK…I’m going to get this stack out, I swear…

this is a great article…



And…Stella is a great lady, and she has some suggestions - but she is a white coat, so know that, and although I don't particularly like the pharma pills, I thought I would share her PSA - and maybe keep my awesome scribes from getting whatever this hideous thing is - she calls it a virus (you can call it whatever you like) but, IMO, something exotic and wicked has been/and is continuously being unleashed on us…





I’ve had this flumonia drama for over 8 weeks now…detoxing as best I can, but, although I feel like I’m getting well for a few days here and there…it always sneaks back…so my guess is that it is a constant and ongoing diabolical poisoning that our bodies are too overwhelmed with to get in front of, toxic stuff we may never outrun - will we never fully get well…?



I’m doing a bunch of things - staying close to my herbs and oils, just started nebulizing glutathione - seems to really help, but I just broke down and went back to some supplements, just throwing everything at this to stay functional and keep the convulsive cough at bay, but I obviously have to add something else. Even though I still don’t like the idea of hydroxy and ivermectin, I might have to go there - just want to avoid them if possible.

Frustrating though, that when I think I am getting well…it comes back with a vengeance - I thought I was well three different times and it was back…it is a evil roller coaster.



We’ll see…if it gets really ugly again, I will do try the pharma meds if it persists much longer, I guess, but my next move before that? I haven’t tried CD…that might be the next step…but I’ll need some guidance…



Admittedly, I am very sensitive to chemicals, EMFs, chemtrails, which have been horrific here, and I rarely use anything but natural cleaning products or as clean as I can find them - that goes for soaps, cosmetics, etc., and I haven’t worn deodorant or used sunscreen for decades…knowing my sensitivity to chemicals - but, again, there is something very fukked up coming at us, more than the usual poisons that we know of, so, thought I would sound the alarm so that you might boost your immune systems and really get on to whatever detox protocols you can think of…since I really think we are under a VERY serious attack…



Good grief…I am repeating myself…sorry…I’m delirious, and have so little time to edit - I’m all over the road and pushed to the limit…but, hopefully there is something of value in this stack…doing my best to keep us alive and well…

And please follow Nicolas Hulscher on X and substack…he is a warrior extraordinaire - keeping us so incredibly informed…I have a stack on him, which I will dig up and share when I come up for some chemtrail air…he is one of my heroes…



So my guess is that it is either in the new brew of chems and toxic fog, or it’s in the water…just a guess…maybe all of the above…but we do know that graphene is in everything - loads of it in the chems now too, so that alone, with their poisonous payloads and (with added the frequencies)…makes me think it could be unprecedented dumps of GO and a full on 6G combo (we know that 6 is already deployed, right?)

So…cough, cough…and make sure you spit that stuff out…every time…

Destress and detox? Easier said than done, I know, I’ve been in fight or flight mode since the Covid Con began, but it's really critical now to somehow stay calm…and seriously vigilant.

I asked Grok…what is this exotic flu - we’ve been hearing about the subclade K thing…is that it?

here's the response…

Based on current reports from CDC and health sources, yes, there’s a real surge in flu cases in the US as of January 2026, driven by a new H3N2 variant called subclade K. It’s causing high illness rates, hospitalizations, and some deaths (including pediatric). Symptoms resemble severe flu or respiratory issues, but it’s not COVID—though similar in spread and impact for some. It’s not “light COVID,” but can be serious for vulnerable groups.

Yeah, that would be all of us in the crosshairs of a mass fukking extinction event…

Sorry, I went off…I’m screaming inside…

so, the main culprit could be…

Not the whole story, but certainly a huge contributing factor…

According to a doctor based near Palmdale, California: "There is an emerging problem that we're having in society all over the world, and it's called chemtrail lung."

This video is so bad, but you'll get the idea…





“Just Staying Alive is an Act of Defiance…” the Diva

And to the ghoulz out there, feverishly attacking us and plotting - dry humping and querying their AI gods for new innovative ways to sicken and kill us all…just know that my rage and vengeance will never cool - and one day…

and torturing ALL of us…

Okay, scribes…love you madly…stay well…and share any health hacks - whatever you think will help us all…and we’ll keep trying to “isolate” whatever this new poison pathogen is…Let me know if you see any typos…moving fast here…hang in there, frenzzz, and thank you again for your support - Diva Drops is grateful for your amazingly helpful posts and contributions…

oh, one more thing…

A critical reminder - the Nobivac rabies vax is now fully deployed for our pets…do not vax them for anything, in fact, no injecables ever again…I know it will be a scramble getting them fixed and having to take them in…but look for a holistic vet right now, before you need them. The horror stories are beyond the pale…between private equity firms buying up all the vets and pricing us all out from even OWNING pets - they are hell-bent on killing and maiming our precious ones…please stand your ground on this…our furkids are counting on us…

okay…I think I’m finally done…

the Diva…over and out…💋