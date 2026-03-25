Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
14h

Interestingly, I was recently prescribed Cipro for a UTI. Something told Me not to take it. It's still sitting over there... And I am struggling to rid Myself of the UTI, but I guess I'm better for not taking poison.

Hope I find something natural that works... LOL!

Reply
Share
15 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
14h

Antibiotics belong on the battlefield! They have no role in healthcare! Lifesaving perhaps when you have a bullet rip a hole through you. But downright toxic when you have the sniffles!

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Stonebrooke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture