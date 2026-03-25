I’ve stacked about FQs in the past, having been severely injured from them, and since I just had another flare-up, I thought I would sound the alarm once again, esp., for new subscribers.

FQs are the first antibiotic that they prescribe - because - the evil Bayer - even though about a third of the population will be permanently injured by them.



Most people have no idea about these crippling drugs, but now you will know and be sure to avoid them.



I go into more detail in my previous substacks which I will post below, a must read, but this is a warning to make sure you are never prescribed fluoroquinolones. Even if you insist that they never give them to you, they will ignore your warning and give them to you anyway. Always make sure and check your antibiotics closely, because you can’t trust ANY of them.



Personally I wouldn’t touch any antibiotics ever again - there are holistic ways to heal everything that they say requires antibiotics, and you can even make your own from natural ingredients…just takes a little research.



Those that live with this nightmare were shocked to see The Wellness Company with these dangerous and life-destroying FQs in their ”wellness emergency kit.” I do hope they got the message by now, but it is disturbing to think that many that trust these doctors have certainly been floxxed by their ignorance and negligence. You would think they would know better.

TWC sells this toxic drug in their seriously pricey “emergency kit”

Don’t get #floxed!

#Fluoroquinolones come in many forms: tabs, IV, ear drops, eye drops. They wreak havoc on your entire body, either immediately or months later. Tendon tears. Aortic aneurysms, thoughts of ending yourself, muscle wasting, retinal detachment. I could go on. It has a black box warning. Should be a last resort for anyone over 60. There are many names.

The antibiotic they are dishing out foe the Meningitis B scaremongering is......Ciprofloxacin.



The most evil, life destroying antibiotic class known to man.



Dont believe me? Look up being "floxxed" or "flox injuries" with Fluroquinolones.

johanna

As a Critical Care Nurse, it took me over 15 years to diagnose my own Complex I deficiency...caused by drug-induced mitochondrial dysfunction from Cipro, a fluoroquinolone. No one in medical training ever mentioned how many common drugs damage mitochondria.

We have an unknown number of babies born with undiagnosed mitochondrial dysfunction and compromised immune systems from day one. Why? Mitochondrial dysfunction is passed on from mother to child unknowingly. Then we immediately inject foreign material via vaccines? No wonder we’re seeing severe reactions… and now the excess infant deaths you’re highlighting.

The medical community must first recognize drug induced mitochondrial dysfunction (DIMD) and the millions living with it. We urgently need research on the 200+ medications that impair mitochondria...plus real informed consent about potential changes to mtDNA, the second most vital component of our cells after nuclear DNA. I outline all of this, with proposed solutions, at

http://druginducedmito.org



Drug-Induced Mitochondrial Dysfunction

More than 400 medications carry FDA boxed warnings, nearly half of which involve mechanisms known to impair mitochondrial function. These drugs are widely prescribed—often repeatedly—without screening or long-term monitoring, and most critically, without patients being informed that the medications they are prescribed may cause irreparable mitochondrial DNA damage, potentially resulting in lifelong and irreversible harm.

the Diva…over and out…