SV40 way back then - and they’re still injecting it…and the death march never ends…

This is a documentary film made by Shannon Joy, a journalist and a podcaster. Shannon travelled to New Orleans and interviewed Judyth Baker, then Lee Harvey Oswald's girlfriend who worked on the CIA program making the biological weapon for poisonings/assassinations that would look like a natural death by cancer.

This film is based on Edward T. Haslam’s book "Dr. Mary’s Monkey."

In the summer of 1963, a young girl found herself caught up in a clandestine covert operation to eliminate Fidel Castro. This wouldn't be a shot heard around the world, but rather, a silent shot of a super cancer-causing poison, derived from a simian monkey called SV-40.

This tale has everything from murder, espionage, a tragic love story, to bioweapons and the genesis of gain-of-function research, weaponized in covid-19.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/N5QK7QzBMY4V/

The human genome has been deliberately contaminated and modified by the slow kill bioweapon injections. The main component of this contamination is the highly carcinogenic simian virus 40 (SV40) promotor sequence that was willfully added to the “vaccines.”