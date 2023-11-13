Forbidden History - and SV40 still making history...
THE CIA'S SV40 CANCER WEAPON - FULL STORY - JUDYTH BAKER W/ SHANNON JOY
SV40 way back then - and they’re still injecting it…and the death march never ends…
This is a documentary film made by Shannon Joy, a journalist and a podcaster. Shannon travelled to New Orleans and interviewed Judyth Baker, then Lee Harvey Oswald's girlfriend who worked on the CIA program making the biological weapon for poisonings/assassinations that would look like a natural death by cancer.
This film is based on Edward T. Haslam’s book "Dr. Mary’s Monkey."
In the summer of 1963, a young girl found herself caught up in a clandestine covert operation to eliminate Fidel Castro. This wouldn't be a shot heard around the world, but rather, a silent shot of a super cancer-causing poison, derived from a simian monkey called SV-40.
This tale has everything from murder, espionage, a tragic love story, to bioweapons and the genesis of gain-of-function research, weaponized in covid-19.
The human genome has been deliberately contaminated and modified by the slow kill bioweapon injections. The main component of this contamination is the highly carcinogenic simian virus 40 (SV40) promotor sequence that was willfully added to the “vaccines.”
I read this a long time ago. My father had it in his library. More to come about that, on Nov 22. the 60th anniversary of that fateful day...
This is a good find, it's actually a documentary of the JFK fake Assn cover up.
First, after you read this do you think you will believe anything that "Team Enigma" tells you again?
On, the video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/N5QK7QzBMY4V/ you will eventually understand why is it cover-up propaganda if you read all the links I paste in this comment which is enough to make a post out of itself.
1. It reinforces the narrative that Oswald was the assassin that killed JFK, that JFK had died where there is no evidence for such: http://mileswmathis.com/barindex2.pdf (the entirety of the Assn and cover up was theater). Also see: https://protonmagic.substack.com/p/jackie-the-car-jumper
2. It reinforced that GOF is real. GOF for germs can not be done as there are no germs to have GOF. Making cancer cell injections is possible though but that is not GOF. But Ruby wasn't given anything but a pat on the back.
3. It reinforces existence of never proven viruses like SV40.
4. Castro was part of the NWO and not their target in reality. The complex story about this nice old lady and Oswald may be true but the story presented still leaves the lingering thought that Oswald was someone who might want to get JFK. Ruby shooting of Oswald was a movie set (See Mathis), making it unlikely that Ruby died as stated. All the official perps and the victims died without clear evidence that this was true (very strange things happened to Oswald’s grave later).
5. Oswald going to Mexico and the Cuban Embassy are like the 9.11 “highjackers” who came to the US to prepare their ops. Same "setting up the actors as perps" plan.