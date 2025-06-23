35,000 children are still vaxxed on a daily basis with deadly mRNA (w/SV40) and a host of other deadly poisons, as Bobby pumps up his abs, mainlines his meth blue.



Billions of dollars in the health budget and this was the best idea in the room?



What happened, Bobby? The worms are on meth…? (I wonder if those worms in his brain are blue too?)

I thought for a minute that someone HAD to have hacked his X account…



Secretary Kennedy

@SecKennedy

The mission to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) includes MABA — Make American Biotech Accelerate.

President Trump showed in his first term what happens when you unlock American science — breakthroughs happen fast. Now, we’re going to do it again. We know the power of U.S. biotech. It’s time to let it flourish — not tie it up in red tape, misalignment, and a process that gives the edge to foreign interests and large incumbents. We’re clearing the path to transform great science into real cures, at lower costs, and better health for the American people. Life science and biotech are at the heart of that! #MAHA #MABA

So, Bobby is thinks that Op Warp Speed was a monumental breakthrough - “Trump showed in his first term what happens when you unlock American science — breakthroughs happen fast.”



”Now we’re going to do it again.”



There is no doubt in my mind that they are going to do it all again - with no red tape, at the speed of science…but this time it will be with overwhelming deceit and lethality - they will never shut this genocide down, they all plan to “accelerate” it.



Horrifying…when heroes become monsters…

A 40% increase in all-cause mortality? Surely we can bump that up to 95%…

The mRNA Vaccine Continues to Kill 3,000 to 5,000 Americans per Week Now…not enough…

We Also Have a Cancer Emergencies Developing at an unprecedented rate, surely we can pump those numbers up…more SV40 in the next batch…

Where is THIS guy? Has he been replaced?



Is “500 Billion SV40 promoters” enough Biotech for you, Bobby?

Hey, Bobby. Remember when you wrote in your book “a six-month study will hide the harms” of fast tracking a drug? Blue worms screwing with your cerebral cortex?

Operation Warp Speed was by far Trump’s most EPIC FAILURE and now 6 BILLION vax victims later and we can’t get these corrupt genocidal enablers to stop ANY of these lethal injections…

So, are we all ready for this?



https://x.com/AllThingsLife_1/status/1936444352940704117

Honestly, Trump should have just named Bill Gates HHS Secretary…

I went down the biotech rabbit hole - here’s a serach page, but instead of posting the articles I found, I’ll let you do your own research - or not - either way, you already know how to read between the lies by now…

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+is+biotech&t=chromentp&ia=web

So…



Who needs more acronyms…?

MAHA.

MABA.

Who else is fukking sick of acronyms?



Make American Biotech Accelerate. Seriously?

Pharmaceutical tyranny… Rebranded. Reloaded. And now Enforced.

They’re not unlocking science. They’re fast-tracking patents and fattening their portfolios.

They’re not curing you. They’re sequencing your genome, culling the herd and borging anyone who survives…hacking your bodies, your thoughts, your minds, continuing to torture and traumatize you and calling it scientific breakthroughs…

Red tape is the problem? It’s the last thing keeping the vault from opening…

So, they care so much about our health. This is about rebranding the death jabs with a flag and a smile - as they throw the fake pandemic frequencies our way, so you’ll beg for the injection and call it salvation…



They want us all dead…or sick…either way, they’re fine with that…Suzie has their portfolios on track…



Hey, but red dyes, colorful cereals and skittles (and how about that flouride) will be gone in a year or two, if we’re even well enough to care by then - as they ramp up the spraying of our skies and aerosolize their new and improved vaccines. Vaxxing and poisoning 100+million wild animals, and poisoning every last organic vegetable in the food supply…leaving no avocado unturned…and vaxxing all of our farm animals…all chickens will now be jabbed with the mRNA bird flu vax…



There is no stopping them…I guess we never screamed loudly enough…we neglected to pick up the torches…we let the ghoulz slide…



But, there’s always a little hope left…maybe an Iranian terrorist cell will cripple D.C.? I can’t even start with WWThree…



Okay…maybe just one more acronym…



MAHA — Malevolent Agendas Hiding Atrocities



Stay paranoid, frenzzz…they really are out to get you…ALL of them…



I try to pause before I publish a stack…and…auspiciously…I just caught this stack by Sasha…always so smart, detailed and informative…and along the lines of my hyperbolic rant musings and outrage…thx, Sasha…



Diva…over and out…