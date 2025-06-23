Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
7h

Courtenay writes:

RFK is pushing Obama’s Precision Medicine platform that’s tied to UN initiatives & his former campaign manager Charles Eisenstein is very actively campaigning the climate agenda. CE is also a proponent of Noomap technology which is (in their words) designed to inhabit the noosphere and integral to building infrastructure for the Network State which is a conduit for the UN centennial AIWS aka your digital gulag!

Courtenay Turner

@CourtenayTurner

It’s multifaceted. Lots of concerns with AI diagnostics replacing human. The technology itself isn’t the problem, and could even be an adjunct to humans but when we reach idiocracy levels or the tech replaces humans that’s hugely problematic. Moreover the data mining is great vehicle for control grid implications in the AIWS where they discus the Internet if nano-bio things. They map out a plan where biosensors will be integrated to a network determining what needs you have ranging from pharmaceutical to minerals and then you will be compelled to oblige via social value reward systems modeled after China’s social credit system. They have also tangentially discussed vertical farming as part of the plan which raises a whole set of other potential red flags.

All of Elon’s companies are instrumental to advancing the 4th IR and building the infrastructure for the Network State of which Thiel is a huge proponent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
6h

who needs Iranian terror cells when you've got NIH...

https://open.substack.com/pub/jonfleetwood/p/nih-usda-develop-mrna-bird-flu-vaccine?r=98z5b&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture