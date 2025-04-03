Getting sweeter by the day - and WTH is Monk Fruit?
I noticed it had stevia leaf, so I hesitated...I really need some guidance here...
Maybe someone here at the Diva Drops Asylum has the perfect alternative…
I don’t need it for weight loss, I just really want to find a healthier - and still delicious - substitute for my beloved brown sugar - and it’s organic, of course, (if that still means anything)
Brown Sugar - I wish I could quit you!
I haven’t tried many other alternatives, but I don’t want another one, that I won’t use, taking up space on the shelf for years. I keep going back to my brown sugar. I only use a level teaspoon in each cup, but it adds up.
And using sugar in coffee is rendering my intermittent fasting useless…so…whatever substitute might work for the fasting would be great.
You guys are so smart, maybe someone can help me out here…maybe someone knows the perfect and healthier substitute? I just want to make some healthy changes and I’m thinking this would be a good move to make, a good place to start, since I drink so much coffee.
Here’s the page on Amazon I’ve been looking at - it could take me weeks to decide on my own…I obsess on anything and everything I buy, so, if anyone has a suggestion for a Diva who needs sweetness in her coffee and hates the taste of stevia…I’m ready to hear it…please unleash the substack testimonials…
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=plant+based+sugar+substitute&crid=Y7NW4AP6PYK&sprefix=plant+based+sugar%2Caps%2C141&ref=nb_sb_ss_ts-doa-p_2_17
So, if anyone wants to help me divine this next choice, I’d be grateful for any suggestions.
And I know this may seem like a small thing as we are forced to navigate an unending genocide, but just in case we survive…?
the Diva thanks you…
and here is a great thread on X about sugar…
https://x.com/Outdoctrination/status/1905386484615803006
Erythritol is very hard on the tummy and intestines and gives a lot of people problems. Monk fruit by itself is good but expensive. I like coconut sugar and/or maple syrup or honey.
I rotate stevia with monk fruit sweetener, and occasionally sucralose. Erythritol, sorbitol, malitol, xylitol, etc. ("sugar alcohols") are osmotic laxatives.
