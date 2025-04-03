Diva Drops

Diva Drops

User's avatar
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
Apr 3

Erythritol is very hard on the tummy and intestines and gives a lot of people problems. Monk fruit by itself is good but expensive. I like coconut sugar and/or maple syrup or honey.

Free Radical's avatar
Free Radical
Apr 3

I rotate stevia with monk fruit sweetener, and occasionally sucralose. Erythritol, sorbitol, malitol, xylitol, etc. ("sugar alcohols") are osmotic laxatives.

On a related note, our family is loving dairy. I had never realized how incredible raw milk could be - beyond its food value - until I tried it for my children's skin and eyes. Their skin had been feeling rough and dry from their weekend jobs cleaning houses and garages, and doing yard work in the neighborhood. After soaking their faces in milk baths twice daily for a few days, their skin became unbelievably soft and radiant. The lactic acid gently exfoliated while the natural fats locked in moisture and vitamins.

Then, my second-grader complained of eye pain and headaches after three days in a row of homeschool. Laptop screens and iPads take their toll. I soaked organic cotton pads in cool milk, placing them over Caleb's opened eyes. The relief was nearly instant—the redness and irritation faded, and he said his eyes felt refreshed.

Now our whole family raw milk bathes our faces nearly every evening, eyes open. Great, moist skin - Nana no longer needs her reading glasses. And the milk is great for baking with too!

