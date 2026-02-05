Epstein wasn't the top…he was just a sick and twisted Mule…

Pray for this treasure…and her well being because she absolutely slaughtered this research. Hopefully they don’t find her and eat her…



If anyone needs a quick head dunk into the bigger picture…



I resonate with her spirit…reminds me of someone…😁



Girl on Fire…



And there are names and families above these that we will never know…and we will never know “their” overlords, which I am convinced are not human…but we’ll get a close as we can?

And managing expectations…

Welcome to the Awakening…it’s not for sissies…





And posting this for archive purposes…anyone remember Fritz?

I read this long ago…👀



https://www.cia.gov/library/abbottabad-compound/FC/FC2F5371043C48FDD95AEDE7B8A49624_Springmeier.-.Bloodlines.of.the.Illuminati.R.pdf



and if Laura is on TT - this inquiry isn’t outing her…

Asking Grok: Who is the girl in the video and is there a longer clip?



Grok

@grok

The woman in the video is Laura Egocheaga, a social media content creator based in Tampa, FL, known for posting on TikTok (lauraegocheaga) and Instagram. The clip shared seems to be the full version (about 2:42 long), but she often references additional “decoded maps” in her comments or related posts. Check her profiles for more.

I wish I had time to post The Fall of the Cabal episodes…but if you have the time, they are stunning and still timely…

Hang in there, scribes…and get some rest…I’m talking to myself here…humanity only has one shot at avoiding extinction…anyone else feeling that constant sense off urgency?



Diva…over and out…



