Share this postDiva Drops GOF - GET TF OUTTA HERECopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreGOF - GET TF OUTTA HERETrump Signs EO Banning Federal Funding for Gain-of-Function Research!Pasheen StonebrookeMay 05, 202514Share this postDiva Drops GOF - GET TF OUTTA HERECopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore73Share14Share this postDiva Drops GOF - GET TF OUTTA HERECopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore73SharePreviousNext
Now if only the weasels wouldn't find sneaky ways around this to do it in secret.
They just do it by funneling money to clandestine ops. DO you realize how much money continues to go "missing" or gets funneled into BS things (that are just laundering operations)? People need to stop believing the bs theater. It all continues.