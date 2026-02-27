Where do I begin? It’s been three months of madness for this rescue Op…



It began with a tiny black kitten - presumed to be female, who had found her safe space underground lair in the street drains. And unfortunately for me the main drain she escaped into was visible from my kitchen window - and since I’m always washing cat dishes in the sink looking out, I saw her coming out into the street - crossing the street to get some food and risking death on a constant basis. She almost got creamed a couple of times - and that’s just the times I happened to notice.



As an empath and an extreme rescuer - I was stressed to the max…so when I started feeding her - strays always need wet food, since they rarely get fresh water or hydration - but of course, once there is wet food outside - as the story goes - “if you build it…they will come.” And did they ever.



A few days later Big Ballz, now named Greystoke, showed up for breakfast…and of course I fed him…a lot…and he always wanted more and cleaned the bowls no matter how much I put out for him. He would be waiting on the front patio in the mornings for food from that day on. He wasn’t neutered, but I still thought that he might have a home, so, I wanted to give it some time to see where he went, how he was faring. I worked with him. He was a doll.



A few weeks later, I started to hear cat fights outside my bedroom window and saw him come in for breakfast with horrific wounds…I freaked. I realized that there were two other bully unneutered males who were coming in at night and prowling around for the wet food. They were both unscathed after the fights, very healthy and almost fat cats, so, I assumed they were cared for - had homes, even though they weren’t fixed. So I was sure that one - or maybe both of them - were the bullies that were mauling poor Greystoke. I kept medicating him and gluing him back together…and managed to pet him and even sit with him in the sun on the front lawn. I fell in love. I knew he needed someone to step up for him.



So, I knew I had two babies that were in big trouble. So, how to catch them, where to put them…agonizing…



I tried every idea I had and nothing seemed right. I had no place in the house with or garage to bring a new baby in…with nine in the house and two in the garage, I made some makeshift cages inside, but nothing was working…and in the end I tore them apart again - I just just really couldn’t risk it - to upset the delicate peaceful balance that we’ve somehow beautifully established.



But I soon realized that Greystoke did not have a home - or if he did, they were losers - no one cared if he was sick or cold or hungry…and he was taking beatings out there. I had to come up with something…



And, the freeze was coming. So I put out five igloos around the house for whoever needed them, blankets, heating pads and waterproof covers. Three were used…not sure who used them, but it wasn’t a complete bust…



And my neighbor across the street had a small animal trap cage and so did I - and we wanted to bring Stormi in before the freeze, since she was still going into the drains and not using the warm igloos. We set the traps up, and Stormi went into my neighbor’s trap cage, which had a breach in the corner…and Stormi escaped. We set them up again, two nights later with camouflage, the night before the freeze, but Stormi would never go near them again…ugh.



So, how she made it through the week-long freeze in the drain, I’ll never know. Putting my hand down the drain to leave food and water down there for her, since the others were getting to the food before her, I felt a sort of platform bar - about four inches down and about five inches wide, that I think went the length of the street to the drain on the other side of the street. That had to be where she balanced herself when the rain poured down into the drains. OMG. And of course, just to traumatize me more, during the freeze I saw a clip on X of a cat whose feet were frozen onto a strip of steel…I lost it.



Greystoke used the igloo enclosure right next to the front patio - it was then I knew that he didn’t have a home - he would come out of it for the food in the mornings. But one morning he wasn’t there - I waited for him…I was calling him and he finally limped in - with frozen bloody gashes on his body, and his eyes and nose were seeping and almost frozen shut…labored breathing a respiratory infection/a cold…and I lost it…again…put some holistic meds in his food and got a warm cloth…tried my best to do what I could…but that was the day that I black-holed my bank account and ordered the pricey outdoor enclosure for him and some supplies I needed - that I had been thinking of getting. I had to lock him down. It took two more weeks to get it and put it together…and there were harrowing nights…listening for cat fights…ugh.



As I was putting the enclosure together - I was also talking my neighbor into letting me set up a double cage containment area on her covered patio…for Stormi. I would supply everything - and I ended up dragging my cages over to her place, assembling them and tricking them out - heating pad, cat caves, scratching post - the works - and I knew it was time for the Mac Daddy drop cage. I set it up near the front patio and started inching the food inside. I knew it was on me to get this done…it always fukking is…



I finally got the enclosure on the back patio against the garage wall together, but hadn’t stocked it with anything yet - the box, blankets, etc., I was going to do it early the next morning and catch Greystoke…I figured I would catch him easily…he was happy to go into the drop area and eat, so the plan was to get him the next morning. But, that night, there was another horrific fight outside my window…OMG…one of the worse nights ever - I ran out to stop it, but couldn’t see who or what had happened. But, I just knew. That next morning…Greystoke came in and was bloody and beaten up again…his eye dripping blood…it was agony for this already insane rescuer empath. As the tears rolled down my face, I petted him, dripping tears on his wounded body, I pushed his food all the way back into the cage, walked into the foyer, and pulled the chord and dropped the cage…and he was a bit tweaked, but he was safe…

I was a hot mess, heartbroken for him, and I told him how sorry I was that it took me so long to help him - and I promised him he would never be mauled again. I took him into the back yard, quickly put a litter box in the enclosure - some food, water and soft baby blankets, and popped him in.



He was surprisingly cool…in real bad shape, but pretty calm…



My sweet boy is finally safe, warm, being medicated (holistic meds, of course) and healing in lockdown in his awesome condo enclosure. And again, many thanks for the donations for the enclosure, from two of my awesome scribes for this insane Op…it moved me deeply and helped me so much. I wanted something nice for him and paid a little more for more real estate and some bells and whistles/extra doors, knowing he would be in there for awhile and he would have a lot of healing to do. I knew this enclosure had a lot of doors and potential openings and that it was something I could add to and expand upon - eventually cut a hole to go into the garage? it’s all a fluid Op - with some brainstorming, but I have plans to expand it and make a little area a Petting Patch, where I can sit with him, love on him and do some interactive play. He is doing well, and doesn’t ever try to escape…



That morning I spent a bit of time with him…but thought I might try to get Stormi too…maybe I was on a roll? And since I needed to put food out for her too…I would try…I got her!



It was Catch Day! It was a good day…I felt the burden lifting…More about Stormi below…and some pics of both of these angels…



Stormi looked amazingly healthy, and I’m thinking she was the smartest of them all…the Queen of the Underground…staying off the battlefield. We are hoping she isn’t pregnant, and there is a possibility that the boyz didn’t get to her…maybe she was a clever girl after all? She is a beauty and looks pristine…she’s grown up from that tiny kitten that dived down the drain months ago.



It’s been an insane rescue, and I’ve been a hot mess and emotional wreck, but I wanted my scribes to know where I’ve been. It has been all-consuming…



I have a full house - nine furkidz inside and two in the garage. I know…it’s insane, but oddly enough, it is a calm and peaceful colony and lots of love and fur, they are all really sweet and chilled, and thank god they sleep 20 hours a day, but I knew if I disrupted it with two more caged kids, I would risk all out chaos and likely a flea outbreak, which I monitor constantly…it is a heavy lift - and I make sure it doesn’t happen…even if I choke on DE dust. I agonized as to how I could manage bringing the two that were in serious trouble to safety.

I wasn’t going to post this pic of Greystoke, but I didn’t have any others that were recent, I’ve been so swamped here and we aren’t ready for his glamour shot close up quite yet…

This is the day that I caught Greystoke, a few days ago. But maybe it’s ok for my frenzzz to see, this was the reality of his life on the mean streets…and just know that he is looking so much better after these past few days…the bleeding eye is less and intermittent now, he’s doing better each day. He is older than I thought and I can only imagine what his life has been like. It’s about to get a lot better. And…There will be more pics! More than you ever wanted to see…

Here’s the enclosure…I have plans for this too! Wait until you see! It’s brilliant, if I do say so…

Awesome enclosure!!!

So, as I was saying, Stormi was next…with Greystoke out of the food court, she was feeling safer about coming in for food…and I had been slowly getting her food deeper into the drop cage. She was so alert, so cautious, she would run if she saw any activity, even when she would see me through the window in the dining room, so I had to run the chord under the door and into the house and set up a camera…and be seriously quiet and watch for her…it was a bit over an hour, but she showed up!

The infamous Drop Cage 👇 here’s what I saw on the camera that same day - Stormi…I took a camera pic since I was watching on my phone! The minute she turned around to eat again, I pulled the chord! What a beauty…it was a good day, I had gotten them both…before noon!!!



And yes, I know, I have to rake up the yard too…it is a forest here…all in due time…where are my cabana boyz?

Isn’t she awesome?

And here she is, below, in her containment cage on the covered patio across the street. She is pretty chilled out too…



But the rescue Op has really just begun…it will take time to make them social and friendly…healthy, spayed, neutered…maybe? I’m thinking twice about neutering, If I can’t find a vet that won’t require the deadly nobivax rabies jab, I will not neuter him. it’s all such a hideous fukking grift. Vets are as fukked up, ignorant, captured, brainwashed and devious as the medical doctors. He isn’t aggressive at all, and he will never roam again, so, I’ll play it by ear. They say it lowers the risk of cancer…what BS. We don’t believe anything they say anymore…I’ll make that decision later. It’s a fluid Op, especially with the ghoulz coming for our pets now too…



Don’t get me started…ok…breathing deeply…humming…purring…ok, I’m back…

Where was I? I have no idea…Oh…

With rescue, you really have no idea where it will all land, so the brainstorming and dervishing continues, but you know that they will have a chance at a good life…it is a long painful process, but so gratifying to be able to step up for them…to be able to save some innocents in this cruel world keeps the spirit alive…and maybe heals the soul…

The other two bully males have not been around since the patio cat buffet shut down…and since they were never really hungry, always healthy and buffed…and I only saw them occasionally, I’m not worried about them…they’re not really hungry, I’m sure they have homes and they need to GO home…the two kidz that were in big trouble are safe…

And about the name Greystoke…I think names are special…

It was strange, Greystoke was the very first thing I called this boy when I first saw him…then I thought I’d be clever and call him Big Ballz, I can be a jerk sometimes…Ballz was not suitable for this sweet extraordinary creature. I didn’t even know where I had gotten the term, but when I decided to name him Greystoke instead, I looked it up…and found out…it was the perfect name for him!

Here’s some info on the name…

Greystoke refers to “Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes,” a 1984 adventure film directed by Hugh Hudson, based on Edgar Rice Burroughs’ novel about Tarzan. It tells the story of a boy raised by apes in the jungle who later discovers his human heritage.

Overview of Greystoke

Greystoke can refer to several distinct subjects, primarily a village in England and a notable film.

Greystoke Village

Location : Greystoke is a village and civil parish located in Cumbria, England, about 4 miles west of Penrith.

Population : As of the 2011 census, the population was 654.

Notable Features : Greystoke Castle : A historic castle built in the 16th century, surrounded by a large park. St Andrew’s Church : A significant church dating back to the 13th century, known for its impressive architecture and memorials.



Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes

Film Details : Release Year : 1984 Director : Hugh Hudson Main Cast : Christopher Lambert as Tarzan, Andie MacDowell as Jane Porter. Plot : The film is based on Edgar Rice Burroughs’ novel “Tarzan of the Apes.” It follows the story of John Clayton, who is raised by apes after being shipwrecked in Africa. Awards : The film received three Academy Award nominations, making it the first Tarzan film to be nominated for an Oscar.



Greystoke, its origins dating back to the 13th century, encompasses both a charming English village with historical landmarks and a significant film that has contributed to the Tarzan legacy.

What are the main themes explored in Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes?

“Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes” significantly changed the portrayal of jungle adventure films by treating the Tarzan story with seriousness and depth, moving away from the pulp adventure style of earlier adaptations. It focused on character development and the psychological aspects of living in the jungle,

The enchanting Greystoke Castle - Where the echoes of history whisper with tales of mystery and beckons you to embark on a grand adventure back in time. Nestled amidst lush greenery and majestic lawns, this 12th-century architectural masterpiece is a timeless legacy to an era now lost…

The fascinating connections with Catherine Howard, the fifth wife of Henry VIII, and author Edgar Rice Burrough’s Castle Greystoke, home to Tarzan King of the Apes, that gives it its beguiling charm; mystery lurks around every corner, waiting to challenge and inspire the curious soul. There is no shortage of enigmatic tales to ignite the imagination.

The Castle invites you to embark on your own unforgettable adventure. Step into the shoes of brave knights and daring damsels as you traverse the Castle. Each step is a journey into the heart of medieval splendour…



Ok, so I went a bit overboard on Greystoke’s name…but I’m decompressing…instead of obsessing and stressing…and I do love to research things…



So, that’s where I’ve been…OMG, and I’ve missed all of you. There’s so much going on in the whirled…so much I wanted to write about…so many substack drafts written - and started - in the wee hours of the morning when I couldn’t sleep…hopefully I’ll have some time to get them out…



But, I am really inspired to get the Petting Patch expansion to the cage together…it will be all about Greystoke for a while - he needs some serious love and affection and spoiling as soon as possible. And even though the area for the Petting Patch will be small, I’m making it a creative and decorative space - feeding my hunger for creativity too. I need some beauty and creativity so badly. It will be perfect for some morning sun, an outdoor daily morning meditation, grounding, declaring what I am grateful for and centering myself for the daily battlefield and giving my intense love to the precious one…I can’t wait, got some great ideas and I will share the reveal of the Petting Patch soon. So excited about it. And there will be more pictures of these precious babies…



So, I’m finally calming down, so relieved, breathing deeply again, stress vomiting is gone…but I’ve torn my place apart doing all of this…I can’t find anything I’m looking for, my email box is always full - I have to delete stuff every morning just to get my mail, snail mail is stacked up from the past three months, at least…I have a lot of clean up on aisle four to do…so I need to get back at it here, but I wanted to check in and keep you in the Rescue Loop!

In so many ways, my scribes and friends are a lifeline for my sanity, you’re always so supportive when I feel alone, overwhelmed and in agony on these Ops…and I know you understand, that for me, furkidz in trouble, always come first…and how all-consuming it can be. I always say, rescue is not for sissies…



I still have so much to do for Greystoke…shower curtains to hang to keep everything dry, and I am ready to put mosquito netting around it all…tis the season, so the post Op is ongoing. I will be a bit MIA doing it all, but…



Thank you again for being on this harrowing journey with me, and we will get to the epic takedown of the Death Cult, the horrifying Epstein files, and UFO Disclosure and possible nuclear war - good grief - so much to talk about…some exciting news, a lot of horrifying news, intense, intense, intense…but we will find the joy and beauty somewhere in this madness and navigate all the epic battlefields together…



Sorry that this stack is all over the road - no time to get anal about it - let me know about any typos…there will be typos…I’m still so swamped here…I will be for awhile…but much more to come!



And a special thanks to Heather B who got me through some of these horrific days…when all of my neighbors let me down, expecting me to do it all…and she empathized with all the other raging fires I was having to put out - she listened and helped me face the horrors and helplessness that I felt - she was there for me offering her shoulder every time I melted down. I tried not to rage dump on anyone else - it was bad enough that I needed her moral support…but you were there for me, Heather…I won’t forget your kindness and compassion - I could not love you any more than I do…

and my friend Mindy stepped up for me too…and Karen, who helped put the enclosure together…I thank them both profusely…

Love you all, madly!



Diva…over and out💋



I just took a few more photos…he’s healing! He def has the viking vibe! So many old cuts on his ears too…yikes…years of battle I fear for this retiring viking boy…



He loves the sun…and the sound of the pool water is calming too, I think…he is my little viking…

and thanks to Alex for this beautiful quote:



”Let there be love before Valhalla”