Hello my fabulous frenzzz and scribes,



Update on the Rescue Op…



I’ve been so busy...but I made amazing progress on the garage cage for Stroke - kicked it hard all day yesterday, for the past two days, actually...but my head felt good, finally...and yesterday I was so inspired and it felt fabulous.

I had my Diva-making-magic-happen groove back, so that was the day to break my back?!!! Such hard work, but creativity was flowing, and the rain was coming, and I had to go with it, and the cage is seriously tricked out and expanded and maybe Shelley, the flying monkey, proof?!!!

It’s so fabulous in there that “I” want to move in.



And, I finished it up and tweaked it this morning and I was able to get him in the carrier in the enclosure and move him in to the garage cage, just a few hours ago...and it is just now starting to rain. It will be brutal weather from this evening on...

The thunderstorms are forecast too - he was so terrified the last time the storms overwhelmed us - it was really loud and insane outside - and it rained non-stop for days...but I am feeling the victory of getting him settled in and protected from the elements and not in a cage wrapped in plastic…...it rained so hard last time that the water was half way up the lawn...and of course the drain was flooded...so I caught Stormi and got her out of the drain just in time too! Whew. Extreme Rescue. The kittens were born a week later…they are doing great and my gorgeous and awesome neighbor, Lesley, was a natural, her instincts were spot on…she was handling the babies on day two!!!

And she has found homes for them all...!!! Stormi has come a long way from living in the storm drain…

She’s been amazing taking care of Stormi and the babes…and we feel sure that Greystoke is the furbaby daddy…here’s one of the kittens…the only grey one in the litter…Greystoke has agreed to pay kitten support…



All the kittens are named after hurricanes…



Here’s Charlie…with one of his sisters…



Back to “Stroke”

Greystoke was hiding in the corner of the litterbox area for hours...but Shelley went over and sat on the other side with him...no problems at all, very sweet, actually...and Cheeks went to visit too, and he was as cool as can be. I put a diffuser in there yesterday and with him being fixed, it looks like we are good to go!!! I’m so relieved...and thankful that I’m not going to have to try to clean the litterbox in the outside enclosure and try to get some food in there in the pouring rain? OMG



I still want to put a hole in the garage and put a tunnel to the outdoor enclosure, but now I can take my time and maybe move it to a closer location to the indoor garage cage, so that the tunnel doesn’t have to be a hundred freaking miles long? And, I will run it from inside the enclosure from a higher perch/place and not have to worry about critters getting in! Much better than a tunnel from the unprotected outside area on the ground where I would have to build something impenetrable...forgive me, I’m just brainstorming out loud...but again, feeling accomplished, pressure off and inspired!



My body is saying, WTF?, and I am exhausted, but feeling victorious!!! I will be resting finally, and trying to get organized here...it’s a hot mess - but I’ll be Red Lighting a lot, and patting myself on my aching back! In fact I just put on my red light belt and poured a shot of Tequila…



Just wanted to share this phyrric victory...



Two hours later, I’m finishing this update...



I just came back in from my third round of going in with him - trying to persuade him into checking out his digs...sweet talking him, and he finally emerged from the litter box area and had some food…!

And yes, I know, my toes need a polish…I’ll get to it?

Then he came over and rubbed against me, fervently, and purred like there was no tomorrow...he laid on my feet and bit my toe, not too hard...a love bite? He had some catnip, which he loves, and now he is lounging next to me, a few feet inside the cage...progress!

Shelley, the flying monkey, is hanging out in a wicker chair about two feet from the cage. It is going to be absolutely great...

This is where he spent the first three hours…🤪😻



He venturing out!

This is looking out to the street...the whole three car garage door is open, but fenced and mosquito proofed, so it is an outdoor experience for them all... sort of like a covered patio? That little cage buildout is where I WANT to feed him...we’ll get there...and yes, he got my awesome art deco rug...my bedroom cats used it as a scratcher a few years ago, so he can have at it...and I wish it were a grey cat tree, but it isn’t...so...there you go...



Not a problem for Greystoke AKA “Stroke” - which is almost what could have happened to me throughout this insane process…but interestingly…little known fact…



Cats have what is known as dichromatic vision, which means they can see blues and violets but not reds and greens. This limitation stems from the type of cones present in their retinas, specifically the long-wavelength cones that are sensitive to blue light. The short-wavelength cones, on the other hand, respond to ultraviolet (UV) light.

He’s come a long way…such a precious boy…and life gets real good for him from now on!

But, Rescue is not for sissies…

and a song of mine…a tribute to the icons of jazz…

And if you want to hear a few more from my Jazz Noir CD, The Big Purr…here’s a page with some awesome reviews too…I almost forget sometimes that I really am a Diva…not just a haggard rescuer…🤪



https://thejazzvnu.com/pasheen-vocal-jazz/

Thanks for being on this insane journey with me...Love you all, madly!!!

💋💞😺