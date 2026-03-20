I almost can’t believe that I got him there, but it wasn’t without angst. I had been training him all week to eat inside a non-spring trap cage in the enclosure…which gave us so little room at the bottom of the enclosure. And his beautiful butt stuck out just enough to make his tail vulnerable when I tried to block it off and put the slip door in. I stressed and ran it through my mind all week, made myself crazy…but it went pretty well…and he was way cooler than I thought…whew…

I’ve been a hot mess anyway, not wanting to vax him, but I found possibly the last private vet who is NOT using the new and deadly ,RNA Nobivac animal rabies shot - I researched the vax he was still using, PureVax, and it is the same that we’ve used for dozens of rescues over the years, so I had to take a chance, but the angst was unbearable, off the chain stressful week going through all conflicts and the moves in my mind…ugh - and I knew I had to neuter him to integrate him here…we are already maxxed out, so it was important to have him neutered.



So, send lots of good vibes for his safe and speedy recovery and that he is ok after the PureVax - and I’m cleaning and tricking out the enclosure while he’s at the vet - some serious ergonomic problems with it, ie., he will not come down the ramp from the top - I had to put a trap cage on it’s side with a tile on top to get him down safely…so hopefully I will sort all of his quirks out before he gets back and it will be smooth sailing. And at some point I can connect his enclosure to a door to go inside the garage…slowly, a small cage area inside at first…then a tunnel to the larger cage? I don’t know…I’ll have to freaking stress over that o, I guess? Since I have two other flying monkeys in there I’ll need to slowly integrate him with them, if possible…it will be a back-breaking and slow process…



So, I’ve been stresssssssed to the max…esp., since I am on call with Stormi and her four babies across the street - putting out those fires…she is still spitting and hissing, but my neighbor is handling the kittens, so hopefully she will move them upstairs soon and make something happen, ho TF knows what at this point…it is a daunting endeavor - on call for fires breaking out - all of it making me insane - I’m fried…and no end in sight…



That’s why I’ve been MIA here, honestly it has been more stressful than any rescue - maybe jumping through hoops to avoid the mRNA vax, the world at war, the constant horrific assaults and poisoning still coming at us…animal experiments that not only never ended, but are still getting outrageous funding…I have been melting down.



I had a serious panic attack day this week…I have heart issues from years of targeting, yes, it seems to be on my dance card, but my heart was pounding out of my chest one day and I couldn’t get a breath…stabs and pains too…and of course, that creates more panic…ugh…I immediately took out my notarized hospital I-Do-Not-Consent forms out, hyperventilating as I added the additional (NO Biologics) (yes that is the terms they slipped into/hidden in the forms you sign as you are admitted) - and it gives them permission to vax you with anything and everything…anytime they want…they are that deceptive and evil…



I know I’ve posted about this before and included the forms too, but there seems to be a couple of substack on it with some updated forms, so I will include those, and that info in the comments section when I come up for air here…



So how did I fare that dreadful, terrifying day? I took two teaspoons of cayenne pepper in a half a glass of water, laid down and did some destressing/heart hack techniques that I’ve been collecting for years, and some PTSD hacks to calm you down, you know, in case you are an assassin and have to calm your nerves before the hit? Oh yeah, I have those techniques too. I truly think I’ve needed all of that to survive the insanity that I absorb. I’m ususally pretty good at dealing with unimaginable crap, but I feel like I’ve hit my threshold. I have a ton of taicho/chinese/pressure point hacks for heart and headaches and stress and all the other sh!t that gets thrown at me…but, what I’m trying to say is - they all helped me avoid something really bad.



So, as I was saying, Greystoke is in for surgery - and I’ve got so much work to do out there before he gets back…but send us love and strength and calming vibes…



Thanks for your patience, I’m sure you are all aware of the dire situation we are in - on so many fronts - the constant trauma and betrayal we are facing…the ghoulz never eat or sleep - and I’m far from being out of this rescue Op…but I’ve got to get back out there, regardless of the ice-pick headaches…what joy, but I’m muscling through…



I did manage to get a wall cat tree - and got it in there, since Greystoke will not dismount the top tier of the enclosure by going down the ramp to the next level down. He just won’t do it…and jumps all the way down to his potential injury…OMG…but I just got the wall tree tied in and I think it is going to work great and keep him from wiping out trying to get down…stress me out much?…such a quirky boy…also found out he hates heating pads…he will not get on them…how as I to know until I finally put the camera in since I was sus that he wasn’t using his usual sleep box when the heating pad was on in there…who knew…?



I’ll try to add some pics if I finish the tricked out enclosure in time, but I think I’ve solved the hazards in there…let’s hope so…so much to do before the precious boy gets back…



Got to run…and again, thanks for your patience…you know I love to write and share info, try to keep us alive and well, but I know you will understand that I have been a hot mess here, just trying to survive the stress and some hideous “anomalous incidents” making everything far more taxing, painful and fukked up than it ever needed to be…infuriating…



I’m working on some anger management too…trying to stay calm…feel free to put some links in the comments for me, if you too are using some calm-down techniques?



Okay frenzz…forgive any typos…moving fast…and I’ll be back as soon as…pics to be added soon too…



I can’t thank you enough for all your encouragement, prayers and healing vibes and your support.



Diva…over and out…💋😻💞