Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
2d

Wow, glad to hear about Greystoke but I'm concerned about your heart. Hang in there, maybe try some ashwagandha, and hawthorn berry and dong quai? Those work for me. ❤️💕❤️

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1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
Elsa's avatar
Elsa
1d

Dear Pasheen, I have something for you that could help big time: Cognomovement. I've done a lot of posting on it. Basically you get yourself as stressed as you can over whatever it is you stress, and then there are movements with your eyes following the ball ... and believe it or not, that undoes (at least partially) whatever is the trauma that underlies the stress response. This is a major abbreviation. I did interviews with the 2 co-creators. I will include here, the interview where I found out about it, and the 2 interviews I did with the co-creators.

AN OFFER: I AM GLAD TO LEAD YOU (FREE OF COURSE) THROUGH A COGNOMOVEMENT SESSION. And you can see how it is for you. LET ME KNOW.

And don't say you don't have the time. If you've have the time to stress, you have the time to de-stress. And it could help big-time with heart issues. (DMSO may help too.)

Here are the links:

COGNOMOVEMENT. AN AMAZING FINDING? Going to the neural root of things?

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/cognomovement-an-amazing-finding

NTERVIEW WITH BILL MCKENNA, CO-CREATOR

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/cognomovement-bill-mckenna

THE AMAZING LIZ LARSON, COGNOMOVEMENT CO-CREATOR. How does one root out the impact of trauma?

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/liz-larson-cognomovement-co-creator

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