Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Luke's avatar
Luke
1d

So funny last night. My dog started going ballistic but I sensed something was off. He does NOT like humans coming close unless they are accepted into pack. He gets ugly.

But last night he started barking fluently at the pool deck doors. I didn’t let him out because I could sense there was something more to it. I looked outside and saw a cat inside the pool enclosure. I laughed and flicked the lights.

Didn’t want to let dickhead out. Not because he would have hurt the cat, but because he would have probably gotten is shnoz bloodied up. It’s so funny that dog would tear a person who was out there apart (maybe), yet I know would never hurt an animal.

He’s just like his daddy 😉

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Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
1d

Glad to get this update, loving all the photos! Continued prayers and blessings for everything you do!

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1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
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