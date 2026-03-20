He did very well at the vet…amazing!



His cage is tricked out…clean as can be - and the cat-step tree is in and working great! No more wipeouts when he dismounts the top tier…whew…



He did some fine dining and went right up to his favorite hangout in the crow’s nest…he is napping. And he has a lot more room on the floor now too and I’m feeling better about him being in there for awhile as I expand his real estate…the cage is mosquito netted, he has the pool water noises and he loves to watch the squirrels, so I think I can take my time making a tunnel to a little caged area into the garage to introduce the boy to Cheeks and Shelly. I will take a much needed break and try to enjoy the process/journey…



And I set up the camera inside the cage…here are some pics…I’m finally breathing deeply again…hoping I will sleep well tonight without any “aggravation.” Feeling a shift already…whew…thank you for all the loving and supportive thoughts and prayers…I felt them!



Here’s Greystoke - home and doing great - this is in his favorite crow’s nest…at the very top!

And here’s the wall-step cat tree for safer dismounts? It gave us so much more room in there! His cushy pads are in the dryer and they will be in there tomorrow morning.

and here’s a better look at his poolside view…I think it’s good for him to be able to see the whole backyard, and he can see us sitting in the dinette where we doom scroll and frantically peruse the fake newz and mock the monsters and war-hawks…

OMG, I totally obsessed over it all…without drugs or alcohol…



But we made it through the storm, speaking of which…here’s the one grey kitten - paws up! He was over the other day negotiating for child support…we are pretty sure that Greystoke is the father of Stormi’s kittens…the last litter Greystoke will father…



More pix?



Here’s some pix of the dogs at the shop…two are inside and three street dogs - that’s of today, never know who will show up on any given day at the shop in the barrio - and they would all be inside, but we have to separate the ones that want to kill each other, so we made a big caged sleep area - with a door for the outdoor kids to be able to come into the shop and still be separated from the two inside…to keep the street kidz cool or warm, whichever/whatever they need…and the new ones come and go, but everybody eats and gets love!



Here’s Tink…in the office - where he has air conditioning and wifi…😂





Tink and Slippy…they sleep together…often on top of each other…could be gay, and that’s ok…such precious babies…! Not ideal digs, but we do our best…there’s a huge shop area too and a huge outdoor fenced-in area…lots of room for romps…

Okay…I’m going to rest, finally, do some healing and the world be damned for awhile…



Thank you again, I am starting to feel the weight of it all lifting…the angst is letting up, at least for awhile…we’ll deal with the kittens and the fierce, hissing, cursing attitude that Stormi still has……………..another day.



I haven’t felt this calm in many months…a long hot shower, some red light, my EMF blankets and I should be good to go…and I should have a little more time to stack…I do love to report on things and share info…and I miss you all…the awesome Drops Fam!



I do have a lot of work to do outside…raking and still cutting dead plants from the freeze…oh yeah, I am way behind the curve, but I am hell-bent on taking the backyard back and enjoying the summer and the pool for a change…it is the only vacation we get, so I’ll be cleaning and tricking it out for the Summer. Could be the last Summer we might actually have to enjoy. Crazy…I used to never go in the pool because of the chemicals…what a joke…I will submerse myself in the chlorine and smash the chemical tabs and snort them this year…it can’t be worse than the chemtrails and all the poisons dumped on us and that we ingest every. single. day…Pool Time this Summer!



And…I vow not to melt down like that ever again…



Thank you again for sharing this journey and all the pyrrhic rescue victories…



Love you all, madly! 💋❤️💖💞



