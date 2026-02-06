And Karma is real too…and she’s the boss…

he’s saddened…

Deepfake fails to mention that his emails are dated after Epstein had been tried and found guilty of inappropriate sexual conduct with minors.

‘Come to Israel with us. Relax and have fun with interesting people. If you want use a fake name’



‘God is a construct



Cute girls are real’

I’ve always been sus about self-proclaimed gurus…

Look who else is SAD - SadhguruJV - another sad hideous guru (does JV stand for Jr. Vagene?)



Isha Foundation

@ishafoundation

founded by

@SadhguruJV

is a non-religious, non-profit, public service organization, dedicated to raising human consciousness

Some say that the Isha Foundation is much much bigger and more powerful than the Epstein Op. I think it’s the only one in the world with a private crematorium…

It is said that no one can take this cartel down...

Let’s donate and sign up right way…

Back to Deepfake…



So spiritual…and always with those flamey glasses…

This is their true “spirituality,” which is a reality inversion of all that is righteous and pure: They are satanists at heart…

I had some brushes with some interesting big shots back in the 90’s, invited to some cool events by an amazing cadre of physicists…

I had contacted a brilliant, open minded and adventurous physicist in San Francisco Jack Sarfatti, when I was writing my book about my abduction experiences. He is a fascinating wild child and I wanted his input on my chapter titled Multiverse Universe, where I theorized that these experiences might be interdimensional and I wanted his take on my attempt to explain those unseen realms in terms of physics.



I could go on and on about this, but the bottom line is that I did an OBE experiment for them and I hit the target and described in detail where the event would take place - before they had even decided where to have it.



As a result, I met many of these people at a party for Russell Targ in San Fran and ended up on an exclusive email list…LOTS OF BIG SHOTS, and Deepfake was on the email list. We would debate all kinds of topics and I remember some of Deepfake’s emails to the group. I was interested in his health hacks, but there was something about him that creeped me out. Now I know. I have a spidey sense about people and I knew he was a phony and that there was something very off about him.

Epstein received an email from Deepfake …at least we think it is him…



“Meet me at class 9:30, so many hot girls, I promise!



30 between 6 and 7



Then we go to Matcha, ok?



I promise an abundance of young pussy, fresh



Love”

A



The name is redacted but according to other mails Deepak is the one always using the “Love” word at the end of his emails to Jeffrey.

But this one might have been Prince Andrew…who knows…they are all despicable horny apes…



So, the “abundant” of young pussy… uh “abundance” perhaps?

Karma is unforgiving, especially when your grammar sukks…whether that is you, Deepfake or Prince Andrew…doesn’t matter really, you both sukkk…



Karma appreciates my spelling, just so you know…



cute girls…





WTF?



Gurus…good grief…

What? What is this vagene of which you speak? And bobs? Do we have a spelling problem here too?

Powerful stuff that Kundalini…

Kundalini is a spiritual concept from ancient Indian traditions (especially yoga and Tantra). At its core, it’s about latent life energy—often described as a coiled serpent resting at the base of the spine…just sayin’





Looks like they’re talking about this (G) spot…"Hari NYC"-- is a yoga studio located on 30th between 6th and 7th Ave.



I lived in NY for a while, and to be fair - the "30 between 6 and 7" likely refers to West 30th Street which runs between 6th and 7th Avenues in Manhattan…



There is a place caked Cha Cha Matcha, a trendy NYC cafe chain…so who knows if it’s just Japanese tea or a dance studio…I loved NY, but not into the cha cha…



https://www.harinyc.com/

Oprah, another “club” member, pushed his crap back in the 90’s…says everything. And don’t get me started on her bestie, John of God…demons…all…

uh huh…

Poor Rita…did she know?

Deepak Chopra has been married to Rita since 1970 and has two adult children, Mallika and Gotham, plus grandchildren…I used to chuckle at his flamey glasses…



So many twisted freaks…and they are everywhere…and those who protect them and run cover for them are no better. Trump is unphased by it all. He says it’s time to forget it and move on to more important things - especially before Melania has to explain about her good friend Ghislaine…

Please - can we ever see justice and deliver these precious innocents from their despicable demonic grip…?



Expose them all…and mock them mercilessly…

Diva…over and out…











