Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
doug's avatar
doug
just now

THANKS PASH !! lets do it. 2026 , better than not doing it. I think

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Blaze Nathan's avatar
Blaze Nathan
15m

Amen. And Amen. Let's build a better world! The end is coming for this evil ... I feel it ... starting to see the signs! Seatbelts required, and be prepared! They won't go down quietly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture