I just unloaded some of my twisted thoughts on a friend’s substack. He posted about Nick Fuentes, and I couldn’t help but weigh in. He is a good pal, with a sharp mind and a lot to say, so I thought I would share his great article with you, and include my comment…for all those who might be “Craving Ratio”

the Diva commented…

Great article, Ratio...you’ve always been ahead of the curve...

And Fuentes is a lot of fun...his interview with P Morgan was epic. But I do think he has been “captured” to some extent...supposedly he has taken AIPAC $$$, at least what I’ve heard...and as much as I appreciate his throwing flames, he does have a few issues...and I think his generation has more issues than they are remotely aware of...

As for his Gen, in general, my feeling is that his gen Z has been severely vaxxed into oblivion. Massively vaxxed - bioweapon vaxxes that have screwed with their human biology and hormones and likely put them on a dangerous course, causing serious identity issues at the very least. Remember they turned the “frogs” gay...what else did they spike all those vaxxxes with? What other neural pathways have been altered and primed...or obliterated?

Add to that his religious fervor, which is sure to cause a lot of confusion and repressed guilt, regarding any lifestyle he might choose, or NOT choose...with that, and the worldwide mind control hitting and DEW’ing us all with fear and complacency programming now, his gen will have some serious and unknown issues to grapple with as they sort out their life paths.

And the religion-on-your-sleeve stuff always makes me uneasy, since I see all religions as long-running stand-down PsyOps...but that’s just my twisted heretical opinion...

He also has no clue about the immediate danger that we are in...no clue about the ongoing culling of humanity and the destruction of all biological life, via bioweapons, chemtrails, unprecedented worldwide mind control and targeting programs, the massive poisoning of our food, water, and the targeting of all of our vital resources...everything that is impacting our very survival...so, for me, he is kind of one dimensional...but he has his lane, and his pizza with cheese...I get it...it’s a lot to wrap your head around. IMO, though, it’s a shame that such a huge and passionate audience doesn’t address any of the more dire issues that we face...they could be a loud voice...making demands that might just matter...but alas...gropers gotta grope...sorry, I couldn’t help myself... 🤪

And, I’m of the opinion that we will never vote our way out of anything that really matters...anyone who gets into any position of power is already captured, compromised, and/or threatened, and must be willing to kill on demand...or THEY will be eliminated.

But, Fuentes is a force to be reckoned with, for sure...and I totally support his urge to shake things up and potentially burn the political horror show down...he will be interesting to watch, as long as we don’t make him a hero or a savior...no matter who we think we are replacing, there will always be another parasitic globalist ghoul who will be “supplied.”

“When the people need a hero, we will supply him.” Albert Pike

The “creed” that still operates to this very day...

So count me as a dark empath and a full-on anarchist...Happy New Year, dahling! Thx for a great article...! Sorry for going on and on...but you do inspire!

So, we will gladly let this past year go…and this nu flu is on it’s way out…looks like I am hard to kill after all…

Let’s keep shaking it up in the New Year, scribes…



Let’s rant until we can’t…



And hopefully in this new year we will shift into a Better World…

One of my songs…it’s a humble production from the 90’s so turn it up! Strange though, I think it still stands the test of time…but then again, I have no lack of self-esteem? 😎💋 Enjoy!



Better World





