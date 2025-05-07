I swear by red light therapy…I use it somewhere on my body every day…I've been doing 15 minutes on my thyroid per day, but I will up it to 30 mins...the only thing that is still in question about RL is the time and duration…but it is truly amazing!

Red light therapy works by emitting specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light (usually between 600–850 nm) that penetrate deep into tissues leading to mitochondrial activation. These wavelengths are absorbed by cytochrome c oxidase, an enzyme in the mitochondria (your cells’ powerhouses). This boosts ATP production more ATP means your cells have more energy to repair, grow and function optimally.

Vanessa Vitality writes:

@Vanessa_Vtl3

Using red light therapy fully healed me from 15 years of Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Yes, you read it right. By using a simple infrared chicken light on my neck since last January (20-25 mins almost every evening), my Anti-TPO have not only sent me into remission, but are now below the range.

This means that I am finally free from Hashimoto’s. How is it possible?

Red light therapy works by increasing mitochondrial function in your cells, which essentially helps your cells produce more energy. This extra energy is then directed toward key processes like hormone production and healing.

For thyroid health, this means more energy to support thyroid hormone production and overall function, which can make a significant difference in how you feel day-to-day. Whether you’re dealing with low energy, weight struggles, or slower recovery, red light therapy can help revitalize your body from the inside out. A huge shoutout to the amazing

@BioavailableNd

whose precious advice here on X helped me to finally heal from this autoimmune disease.

Hope this helps anyone who might need it…



To learn more about RL- there’s a great book by Mark Sloan



Red Light Therapy - Miracle Medicine



AVAILABLE ON AMAZON

Andra on X wrote:

Hashimotos: Red Light Therapy 830 nm. Sun your thyroid! 1- Lower TSH levels. 2- 47% of participants lowered or stopped thyroid hormone medication. 3- Thyroid Volume Reduction: Decrease in thyroid size. Small pool, but extremely safe N = 1 to try. 10 sessions were conducted over 5 weeks.