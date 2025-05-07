Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Kham
5h

I needed to see this. I have nodule on my thyroid 3cm and the biopsy is suspicious of neoplasms. I don’t know what to do and I’m doing research. Red light therapy is the only thing that seems good. Thank u for sharing this. I’ll at least start off with the red light.

John Wright
5h

Low thyroid hormone function is very common. This is a subject I've been studying (and treating) for twenty years now. This is a great article to point out the potential value of using red light therapy as a treatment. One nitpick I would make is that the vast majority of "experts" blame low thyroid hormone issues on "Hasimotos" (an auto immune issue where your immune system attacks your thyroid gland - short version: gluten in wheat looks to your immune system a lot like thyroid hormone so when your immune system revs up to defend against gluten issues it can trigger an attack on the thyroid - which is why my first recommendation is to improve your diet).

In my experience, low thyroid hormone function is extremely common without any involvement of "Hashimotos". Red light therapy makes a lot of sense to help here!

